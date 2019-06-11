LIVE UPDATES: ISL Press Conference, U.S. Roster Reveal

Today at noon (U.S. Eastern Time), the International Swimming League will hold a press conference announcing rosters for half of its 8 inaugural franchises. That includes two of the four American franchises which so far have no official athlete announcements. (The European teams have been revealing their rosters on social media as they’ve signed athletes, so we have a good portion of their rosters already nailed down.

We’ll be following the press conference live, trying to capture as much of the new information, announcements and athlete quotes as we can. Stay tuned to this page and keep refreshing for live updates from the press conference.

Also keep tabs on the SwimSwam frontpage, where we’ll be posting more full roster announcements as we get them.

Rosters expected to be announced today:

Group A: Announced 6/11/2019

Cali Condors

DC Trident

AquaCenturions

Energy Standard

Group B: Announced 6/18/2019

LA Current

New York Breakers

Team Iron

London Roar

Live Updates

10:30 AM: In the pre-press conference setup, we’ve already seen Lilly King and Olivia Smoliga, suggesting they are members of either the Condors or the Trident. Cody Miller has been mentioned as a press conference participant as well.

11:00 AM: The Rome-based Aqua Centurions are first up, introduced by Alessandra Guerra and Marita Guglielmi. “ISL is the future and we are so proud of being part of this adventure,” Guglielma said. She named Fabio Scozzoli as the team’s vice captain.

Pre-Reported Rosters:

Per previous announcements, here are the current lineups for the European franchises:

Group A:

AQUA CENTURIONS – ROME Federica Pellegrini Luca Dotto Sarah Koehler Santo Condorelli Franziska Hentke Phillip Heintz Margherita Panziera Fabio Scozzoli Martina Carraro Laszlo Cseh Kaylee McKeown Kristian Gkolomeev Ilaria Cusinato Gabriele Detti Silvia Di Pietro Breno Correia Luiz Altamir Melo Alessandro Miressi Nicolo Martingenghi

ENERGY STANDARD – TURKEY/FRANCE Sarah Sjostrom Chad le Clos Femke Heemskerk Ilya Shymanovich Emily Seebohm Danas Rapsys Kierra Smith Andrei Minakov Kayla Sanchez Evgeny Rylov Rebecca Smith Anton Chupkov Charlotte Bonnet Florent Manaudou Fantine Lesaffre Max Litchfield Penny Oleksiak Imogen Clark GM: Konstantin Grigorishin

Group B:

IRON SWIM BUDAPEST – HUNGARY Katinka Hosszu Robert Glinta Alia Atkinson David Verraszto Ranomi Kromowidjojo Vlad Morozov Fanny Lecluyse Jesse Puts Jessica Vall Jeremy Desplanches Kira Toussaint PJ Stevens Mie Nielsen Arno Kamminga Jenna Laukkanen Pieter Timmers Kimberly Buys Henrik Christiansen Kim Busch Kristof Milak Zsuzsanna Jakabos Sebastian Sabo Ajna Kesely Dominik Kozma Richard Bohus GM: Katinka Hosszu