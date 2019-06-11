LIVE UPDATES: ISL Press Conference, U.S. Roster Reveal

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Today at noon (U.S. Eastern Time), the International Swimming League will hold a press conference announcing rosters for half of its 8 inaugural franchises. That includes two of the four American franchises which so far have no official athlete announcements. (The European teams have been revealing their rosters on social media as they’ve signed athletes, so we have a good portion of their rosters already nailed down.

We’ll be following the press conference live, trying to capture as much of the new information, announcements and athlete quotes as we can. Stay tuned to this page and keep refreshing for live updates from the press conference.

Rosters expected to be announced today:

Group A: Announced 6/11/2019

  • Cali Condors
  • DC Trident
  • AquaCenturions
  • Energy Standard

Group B: Announced 6/18/2019

  • LA Current
  • New York Breakers
  • Team Iron
  • London Roar

Live Updates

10:30 AM: In the pre-press conference setup, we’ve already seen Lilly King and Olivia Smoliga, suggesting they are members of either the Condors or the Trident. Cody Miller has been mentioned as a press conference participant as well.

11:00 AM: The Rome-based Aqua Centurions are first up, introduced by Alessandra Guerra and Marita Guglielmi. “ISL is the future and we are so proud of being part of this adventure,” Guglielma said. She named Fabio Scozzoli as the team’s vice captain.

 

 

 

Pre-Reported Rosters:

Per previous announcements, here are the current lineups for the European franchises:

Group A:

AQUA CENTURIONS – ROME
Federica Pellegrini Luca Dotto
Sarah Koehler Santo Condorelli
Franziska Hentke Phillip Heintz
Margherita Panziera Fabio Scozzoli
Martina Carraro Laszlo Cseh
Kaylee McKeown Kristian Gkolomeev
Ilaria Cusinato Gabriele Detti
Silvia Di Pietro Breno Correia
Luiz Altamir Melo
Alessandro Miressi
Nicolo Martingenghi

 

ENERGY STANDARD – TURKEY/FRANCE
Sarah Sjostrom Chad le Clos
Femke Heemskerk Ilya Shymanovich
Emily Seebohm Danas Rapsys
Kierra Smith Andrei Minakov
Kayla Sanchez Evgeny Rylov
Rebecca Smith Anton Chupkov
Charlotte Bonnet Florent Manaudou
Fantine Lesaffre Max Litchfield
Penny Oleksiak
Imogen Clark
GM: Konstantin Grigorishin

Group B:

IRON SWIM BUDAPEST – HUNGARY
Katinka Hosszu Robert Glinta
Alia Atkinson David Verraszto
Ranomi Kromowidjojo Vlad Morozov
Fanny Lecluyse Jesse Puts
Jessica Vall Jeremy Desplanches
Kira Toussaint PJ Stevens
Mie Nielsen Arno Kamminga
Jenna Laukkanen Pieter Timmers
Kimberly Buys Henrik Christiansen
Kim Busch Kristof Milak
Zsuzsanna Jakabos Sebastian Sabo
Ajna Kesely Dominik Kozma
Richard Bohus
GM: Katinka Hosszu

 

LONDON ROAR – LONDON
Cate Campbell Adam Peaty
Bronte Campbell James Guy
Emma McKeon Kyle Chalmers
Minna Atherton Elijah Winnington
Holly Barratt Alex Graham
Jess Hansen Yuri Kisil
Taylor McKeown Matthew Wilson
Siobhan-Marie O’Connor Finlay Knox
Jeanette Ottesen Cameron McEvoy
Sydney Pickrem Kirill Prigoda
Mireia Belmonte Vini Lanza
Marie Wattel Duncan Scott
Sarah Vasey
Holly Hibbott
Boglarka Kapas
GM: Rob Woodhouse
Head Coach: Mel Marshall

 

