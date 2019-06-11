King, Haas, Smoliga Lead US-Heavy Cali Condors ISL Team Roster

The ISL (International Swim League) is set to kick off in the Fall as the first ever professional swimming league. So far, there are 8 teams all over Europe and the United States. The teams will compete in bracket-style competitions, culminating in a league finals in Las Vegas in December.
7-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak has been named GM of the Cali Condors. NCAA runner-up Bowen Becker has already announced that he has signed with the team. Early this morning, it was revealed by The Daily Telegraph ($), an Australian media outlet, that Ariarne Titmus would be joining the Condors as well.
Here is the current 25-strong roster of the Cali Condors:
- Bowen Becker
- Jack Cartwright
- Mallory Comerford
- Kelsi Dahlia
- Nic Fink
- Hali Flickinger
- Townley Haas
- Molly Hannis
- Natalie Hinds
- Anton Ipsen
- Mitch Larkin
- Lilly King
- Olivia Smoliga
- Melanie Margalis
- Kylie Masse
- Justin Ress
- John Shebat
- Jan Switkowski
- Ariarne Titmus
- Andrew Wilson
- Kelsey Wog
- Shayna Jack
- Radosław Kawęcki
- Kacper Majchrzak
- Mark Szaranek
ISL teams can have a maximum roster of 28, so we’ll likely see a handful more swimmers sign to the Condors (and the other teams) in the coming weeks. Cali has a large US roster, with 14 of the 25 athletes being American. Australia currently has 4 on the roster: Jack Cartwright, Ariarne Titmus, Mitch Larkin, and Shayna Jack. Kelsey Wog and Kylie Masse are representing Canada on this team. There are 5 European swimmers currently: Jan Switkowski, Kacper Majchrzak, and Radosław Kawęcki are Polish, while Mark Szaranek is from the UK, and Anton Ipsen is from Denmark.
Here is the 2019 ISL competition schedule:
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|DERBIES
|FINALS
|DATE
|October 4-5, 2019
|October 18-19, 2019
|November 15-17, 2019
|December 20-21, 2019
|LOCATION
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN
|LEWISVILLE – DALLAS, TX
|WASHINGTON, DC
|LAS VEGAS, NV
|TEAMS
|Cali Condors
|LA Current
|Cali Condors
|US Team
|DC Trident
|New York Breakers
|DC Trident
|US Team
|Aqua Centurions
|Team Iron
|LA Current
|European Team
|Energy Standard
|London Roar
|New York Breakers
|European Team
|DATE
|October 12-13, 2019
|October 26-27, 2019
|November 23-24, 2019
|LOCATION
|NAPLES, ITALY
|BUDAPEST, HUN
|LONDON, GBR
|TEAMS
|Aqua Centurions
|Team Iron
|Aqua Centurions
|Energy Standard
|London Roar
|Energy Standard
|Cali Condors
|LA Current
|Team Iron
|DC Trident
|New York Breakers
|London Roar
One thing I’m interested in is how many swimmers from each roster can swim an event.