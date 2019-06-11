King, Haas, Smoliga Lead US-Heavy Cali Condors ISL Team Roster

The ISL (International Swim League) is set to kick off in the Fall as the first ever professional swimming league. So far, there are 8 teams all over Europe and the United States. The teams will compete in bracket-style competitions, culminating in a league finals in Las Vegas in December.

7-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak has been named GM of the Cali Condors. NCAA runner-up Bowen Becker has already announced that he has signed with the team. Early this morning, it was revealed by The Daily Telegraph ($), an Australian media outlet, that Ariarne Titmus would be joining the Condors as well.

Here is the current 25-strong roster of the Cali Condors:

ISL teams can have a maximum roster of 28, so we’ll likely see a handful more swimmers sign to the Condors (and the other teams) in the coming weeks. Cali has a large US roster, with 14 of the 25 athletes being American. Australia currently has 4 on the roster: Jack Cartwright, Ariarne Titmus, Mitch Larkin, and Shayna Jack. Kelsey Wog and Kylie Masse are representing Canada on this team. There are 5 European swimmers currently: Jan Switkowski, Kacper Majchrzak, and Radosław Kawęcki are Polish, while Mark Szaranek is from the UK, and Anton Ipsen is from Denmark.

Here is the 2019 ISL competition schedule: