Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

King, Haas, Smoliga Lead US-Heavy Cali Condors ISL Team Roster

The ISL (International Swim League) is set to kick off in the Fall as the first ever professional swimming league. So far, there are 8 teams all over Europe and the United States. The teams will compete in bracket-style competitions, culminating in a league finals in Las Vegas in December.

7-time Olympic medalist Jason Lezak has been named GM of the Cali Condors. NCAA runner-up Bowen Becker has already announced that he has signed with the team. Early this morning, it was revealed by The Daily Telegraph ($), an Australian media outlet, that Ariarne Titmus would be joining the Condors as well.

Here is the current 25-strong roster of the Cali Condors:

ISL teams can have a maximum roster of 28, so we’ll likely see a handful more swimmers sign to the Condors (and the other teams) in the coming weeks. Cali has a large US roster, with 14 of the 25 athletes being American. Australia currently has 4 on the roster: Jack Cartwright, Ariarne Titmus, Mitch Larkin, and Shayna Jack. Kelsey Wog and Kylie Masse are representing Canada on this team. There are 5 European swimmers currently: Jan Switkowski, Kacper Majchrzak, and Radosław Kawęcki are Polish, while Mark Szaranek is from the UK, and Anton Ipsen is from Denmark.

 

Here is the 2019 ISL competition schedule:

GROUP A GROUP B DERBIES FINALS
DATE October 4-5, 2019 October 18-19, 2019 November 15-17, 2019 December 20-21, 2019
LOCATION INDIANAPOLIS, IN LEWISVILLE – DALLAS, TX WASHINGTON, DC LAS VEGAS, NV
TEAMS Cali Condors LA Current Cali Condors US Team
DC Trident New York Breakers DC Trident US Team
Aqua Centurions Team Iron LA Current European Team
Energy Standard London Roar New York Breakers European Team
DATE October 12-13, 2019 October 26-27, 2019 November 23-24, 2019
LOCATION NAPLES, ITALY BUDAPEST, HUN LONDON, GBR
TEAMS Aqua Centurions Team Iron Aqua Centurions
Energy Standard London Roar Energy Standard
Cali Condors LA Current Team Iron
DC Trident New York Breakers London Roar

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Jeff

One thing I’m interested in is how many swimmers from each roster can swim an event.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!