Aqua Centurions ISL Roster Updates: Martinenghi and Detti Headline

AQUA CENTURIONS – ROME
Aqua Centurions will be among the first four teams announcing their official rosters at the International Swimming League press conference today at noon ET.
Aqua Centurions as progressively been sharing various athlete’s signings with their social media updates. Here is the official roster of the Aqua Centurions.
General Manager: Alessandra Guerra
Official Aqua Centurions Roster:
- Luiz Altamir Melo
- Ilaria Bianchi
- Georgia Bohl
- Martina Carraro
- Apostolos Christou
- Santo Condorelli
- Breno Correia
- Laszlo Cseh
- Ilaria Cusinato
- Gabriele Detti
- Silvia Di Pietro
- Luca Dotto
- Kristian Gkolomeev
- Philip Heintz
- Franziska Hentke
- Sarah Köhler
- Nicolo Martinenghi
- Kaylee McKeown
- Alessandro Miressi
- Larissa Oliveira
- Margherita Panziera
- Federica Pellegrini
- Fabio Scozzoli
The Aqua Centurions are an Italian-heavy team, signing native stars like Gabriele Detti, Nicolo Martinenghi, Margherita Panziera, Federica Pellegrini, Fabio Scozzoli, and 7 other countrymen. USC post-grad and Italian citizen Santo Condorelli also joins the Rome-based team.
Other big names with the Aqua Centurions is Hungarian World champion Laszlo Cseh and Aussie Kaylee McKeown.
Here is the 2019 ISL competition schedule:
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|DERBIES
|FINALS
|DATE
|October 4-5, 2019
|October 18-19, 2019
|November 15-17, 2019
|December 20-21, 2019
|LOCATION
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN
|LEWISVILLE – DALLAS, TX
|WASHINGTON, DC
|LAS VEGAS, NV
|TEAMS
|Cali Condors
|LA Current
|Cali Condors
|US Team
|DC Trident
|New York Breakers
|DC Trident
|US Team
|Aqua Centurions
|Team Iron
|LA Current
|European Team
|Energy Standard
|London Roar
|New York Breakers
|European Team
|DATE
|October 12-13, 2019
|October 26-27, 2019
|November 23-24, 2019
|LOCATION
|NAPLES, ITALY
|BUDAPEST, HUN
|LONDON, GBR
|TEAMS
|Aqua Centurions
|Team Iron
|Aqua Centurions
|Energy Standard
|London Roar
|Energy Standard
|Cali Condors
|LA Current
|Team Iron
|DC Trident
|New York Breakers
|London Roar
