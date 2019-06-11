Aqua Centurions ISL Roster Updates: Martinenghi and Detti Headline

AQUA CENTURIONS – ROME

Aqua Centurions will be among the first four teams announcing their official rosters at the International Swimming League press conference today at noon ET.

Aqua Centurions as progressively been sharing various athlete’s signings with their social media updates. Here is the official roster of the Aqua Centurions.

General Manager: Alessandra Guerra

Official Aqua Centurions Roster:

The Aqua Centurions are an Italian-heavy team, signing native stars like Gabriele Detti, Nicolo Martinenghi, Margherita Panziera, Federica Pellegrini, Fabio Scozzoli, and 7 other countrymen. USC post-grad and Italian citizen Santo Condorelli also joins the Rome-based team.

Other big names with the Aqua Centurions is Hungarian World champion Laszlo Cseh and Aussie Kaylee McKeown.

Here is the 2019 ISL competition schedule: