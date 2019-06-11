Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aqua Centurions ISL Roster Updates: Martinenghi and Detti Headline

AQUA CENTURIONS – ROME

Aqua Centurions will be among the first four teams announcing their official rosters at the International Swimming League press conference today at noon ET.

Aqua Centurions as progressively been sharing various athlete’s signings with their social media updates. Here is the official roster of the Aqua Centurions.

General Manager: Alessandra Guerra

Official Aqua Centurions Roster:

The Aqua Centurions are an Italian-heavy team, signing native stars like Gabriele Detti, Nicolo Martinenghi, Margherita Panziera, Federica Pellegrini, Fabio Scozzoli, and 7 other countrymen. USC post-grad and Italian citizen Santo Condorelli also joins the Rome-based team.

Other big names with the Aqua Centurions is Hungarian World champion Laszlo Cseh and Aussie Kaylee McKeown.

Here is the 2019 ISL competition schedule:

GROUP A GROUP B DERBIES FINALS
DATE October 4-5, 2019 October 18-19, 2019 November 15-17, 2019 December 20-21, 2019
LOCATION INDIANAPOLIS, IN LEWISVILLE – DALLAS, TX WASHINGTON, DC LAS VEGAS, NV
TEAMS Cali Condors LA Current Cali Condors US Team
DC Trident New York Breakers DC Trident US Team
Aqua Centurions Team Iron LA Current European Team
Energy Standard London Roar New York Breakers European Team
DATE October 12-13, 2019 October 26-27, 2019 November 23-24, 2019
LOCATION NAPLES, ITALY BUDAPEST, HUN LONDON, GBR
TEAMS Aqua Centurions Team Iron Aqua Centurions
Energy Standard London Roar Energy Standard
Cali Condors LA Current Team Iron
DC Trident New York Breakers London Roar

