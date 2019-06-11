Ben Proud Among New Signees with the Energy Standard ISL Roster

ENERGY STANDARD – TURKEY/FRANCE
Energy Standard will be among the first four teams announcing their official rosters at the International Swimming League press conference today at noon ET.
Energy Standard as progressively been sharing various athlete’s signings with their social media updates. Among the new names, British sprinter Ben Proud has just signed with the Turkey-based team.
Here is the list of who has already signed with Energy Standard.
General Manager: Konstantin Grigorishin
Head Coach: James Gibson
Official Roster:
- Simonas Bilis
- Charlotte Bonnet
- Anton Chupkov
- Imogen Clark
- Georgia Davies
- Femke Heemskerk
- Chad le Clos
- Fantine Lesaffre
- Danas Rapsys
- Max Litchfield
- Florent Manaudou
- Andrei Minakov
- Penny Oleksiak
- Ben Proud
- Mykhailo Romanchuk
- Evgeny Rylov
- Kayla Sanchez
- Emily Seebohm
- Sergii Shevtsov
- Anastasiya Shkurdai
- Ilya Shymanovich
- Sarah Sjostrom
- Kierra Smith
- Rebecca Smith
- Maxim Stupin
Each team has a maximum of 28 athletes, and Energy Standard currently has 25 signed athletes, leaving room for 3 more to join. Big names signed include Swed star Sarah Sjostrom, Olympic champ Chad le Clos, Aussie Emily Seebohm, and World champion Danas Rapsys.
Among the represented nations, France has signed Simonas Bilis, Fantine Lesaffre, and Olympic champion Florent Manaudou. Both Great Britain and Canada have signed 4 swimmers each to the Energy Standard roster.
- Brits: Imogen Clark, Georgia Davies, Max Litchfield, Ben Proud
- Canadians: Penny Oleksiak, Kayla Sanchez, Kierra Smith, Rebecca Smith
Here is the 2019 ISL competition schedule:
|GROUP A
|GROUP B
|DERBIES
|FINALS
|DATE
|October 4-5, 2019
|October 18-19, 2019
|November 15-17, 2019
|December 20-21, 2019
|LOCATION
|INDIANAPOLIS, IN
|LEWISVILLE – DALLAS, TX
|WASHINGTON, DC
|LAS VEGAS, NV
|TEAMS
|Cali Condors
|LA Current
|Cali Condors
|US Team
|DC Trident
|New York Breakers
|DC Trident
|US Team
|Aqua Centurions
|Team Iron
|LA Current
|European Team
|Energy Standard
|London Roar
|New York Breakers
|European Team
|DATE
|October 12-13, 2019
|October 26-27, 2019
|November 23-24, 2019
|LOCATION
|NAPLES, ITALY
|BUDAPEST, HUN
|LONDON, GBR
|TEAMS
|Aqua Centurions
|Team Iron
|Aqua Centurions
|Energy Standard
|London Roar
|Energy Standard
|Cali Condors
|LA Current
|Team Iron
|DC Trident
|New York Breakers
|London Roar
