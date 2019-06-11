Ben Proud Among New Signees with the Energy Standard ISL Roster

ENERGY STANDARD – TURKEY/FRANCE

Energy Standard will be among the first four teams announcing their official rosters at the International Swimming League press conference today at noon ET.

Energy Standard as progressively been sharing various athlete’s signings with their social media updates. Among the new names, British sprinter Ben Proud has just signed with the Turkey-based team.

Here is the list of who has already signed with Energy Standard.

General Manager: Konstantin Grigorishin

Head Coach: James Gibson

Official Roster:

Each team has a maximum of 28 athletes, and Energy Standard currently has 25 signed athletes, leaving room for 3 more to join. Big names signed include Swed star Sarah Sjostrom, Olympic champ Chad le Clos, Aussie Emily Seebohm, and World champion Danas Rapsys.

Among the represented nations, France has signed Simonas Bilis, Fantine Lesaffre, and Olympic champion Florent Manaudou. Both Great Britain and Canada have signed 4 swimmers each to the Energy Standard roster.

Here is the 2019 ISL competition schedule: