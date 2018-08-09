2018 Euros: Sjostrom Wins 50 Fly With Injured Thumb

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swedish Olympian Sarah Sjostrom had already racked up 3 individual gold medals at these 2018 European Championships and the 24-year-old captured her 4th with a victory in the women’s 50m fly tonight. However, she did so at not exactly 100%.

According to several Swedish media reports, the world record holder was worried she had broken her thumb at the finish of the 100m freestyle yesterday, a race in which she took gold in a time of 52.93. However, an X-ray revealed there was no fracture, rendering her able to race tonight’s 50m fly, which she won in a time of 25.16. That’s  a solid outing my anyone’s standards, but for Sjostrom, she’s already been 25.07 earlier this year and has been on a roll with championship records here in Glasgow.

Post-race, the Swede’s thumb was reportedly swollen and tender. She will still undergo an MRI to check for any soft tissue damage.

The win was Sjostrom’s 4th-straight European Championship in long course, which piggy-backs on winning the last 3 in short course for 7 consecutive European titles in the event. She’s also won the last 2 World titles in long course.

She’s just the 5th woman ever to win 4 consecutive European long course titles in the same event

  • Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 200m free – 2010-2016
  • Otylia Jedzrejczak (POL) – 200m fly – 2000-2006
  • Jana Klochkova (UKR) – 200m IM – 1999-2004
  • Jana Klochkova (UKR) – 400m IM – 1999-2004
  • Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 50 fly – 2012 –
  • (5-straight) Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 200m IM – 2010–

Finishing behind Sjostrom in tonight’s’ 50m fly race were Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann (25.72) and Belgium’s Kimberly Buys (25.74).

Bobby

Oh no! not a broken thumb!!!!

1 hour ago
MTK

Even if it isn’t the most serious thing in the world, it’s not the easiest thing to swim with…

41 minutes ago
GO SARAH SJÖSTRÖM

She is amazing! To do it with a broken thumb. That time would have won last year in the women’s 50m butterfly!

1 hour ago

