2018 Euros: Sjostrom Wins 50 Fly With Injured Thumb

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)
- Glasgow, Scotland
- Tollcross International Swimming Centre
Swedish Olympian Sarah Sjostrom had already racked up 3 individual gold medals at these 2018 European Championships and the 24-year-old captured her 4th with a victory in the women’s 50m fly tonight. However, she did so at not exactly 100%.
According to several Swedish media reports, the world record holder was worried she had broken her thumb at the finish of the 100m freestyle yesterday, a race in which she took gold in a time of 52.93. However, an X-ray revealed there was no fracture, rendering her able to race tonight’s 50m fly, which she won in a time of 25.16. That’s a solid outing my anyone’s standards, but for Sjostrom, she’s already been 25.07 earlier this year and has been on a roll with championship records here in Glasgow.
Post-race, the Swede’s thumb was reportedly swollen and tender. She will still undergo an MRI to check for any soft tissue damage.
The win was Sjostrom’s 4th-straight European Championship in long course, which piggy-backs on winning the last 3 in short course for 7 consecutive European titles in the event. She’s also won the last 2 World titles in long course.
She’s just the 5th woman ever to win 4 consecutive European long course titles in the same event
- Federica Pellegrini (ITA) – 200m free – 2010-2016
- Otylia Jedzrejczak (POL) – 200m fly – 2000-2006
- Jana Klochkova (UKR) – 200m IM – 1999-2004
- Jana Klochkova (UKR) – 400m IM – 1999-2004
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 50 fly – 2012 –
- (5-straight) Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 200m IM – 2010–
Finishing behind Sjostrom in tonight’s’ 50m fly race were Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann (25.72) and Belgium’s Kimberly Buys (25.74).
Oh no! not a broken thumb!!!!
Even if it isn’t the most serious thing in the world, it’s not the easiest thing to swim with…
She is amazing! To do it with a broken thumb. That time would have won last year in the women’s 50m butterfly!