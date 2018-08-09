Piero Codia Breaks Italian, Championship Records in 100 Fly

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italy is having a monster meet at the 2018 European Aquatics Championships, and veteran 28-year old butterflier Piero Codia put a gold star on its end on Thursday evening in Glasgow with a win, Italian Record, and Championship Record in the 100 fly.

Codia swam a 50.64, beating the runner-up Mehdy Metella by 6-tenths of a second, and breaking the Championship Record of 50.86 set by Laszlo Cseh in 2016. Cseh was 8th in the final on Thursday.

The old record also belonged to Codia, who swam a 51.09 at last summer’s World Championships. Most of the improvement on Thursday from his record last year came in the first 50 meters, though both 50s were faster than he was last year.

Comparative Splits:

Codia, ’17 Worlds: 23.77/27.32 = 51.09

Codia, 18 Euros: 23.42/27.22 = 50.64

The time also moves him to #2 in the world in the 2017-2018 season.

The second-fastest Italian in history is Matteo Rivolta, who swam a 51.54 in 2016. He’s now the 9th-fastest performer of any nationality in history, and the 4th-best European ever in the event.

Top 5 Europeans All-Time, Men’s 100 LCM Butterfly: