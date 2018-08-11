Reznick, Hallaron, Werner and Whelan Complete Duke’s Class of 2022

Cole Reznick (Pleasanton, CA), David Hallaron (Grapevine, TX), Everett Werner (Olympia, WA), and Matthew Whelan (Richmond, VA) will join incoming freshmen swimmers Colson Zucker, Henry Wu, and John Day and diver Harel Anolick on the Duke University men’s swimming and diving roster in the fall.

Reznick swam for Amador Valley High School in Northern California where he specialized in breast and IM. His best 100 breast time came from his sophomore season when he went 55.93 in prelims at CIF-North Coast Section Championships, then placed 3rd in finals with 56.22. His top 200 IM performance came from his senior campaign this past spring. Reznick was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:50.12, 1:49.56 in prelims) and place 4th in the breast. He swims year-round with Tri Valley Aquatics and is a Winter Juniors or better qualifier in the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 200 breast. Top SCY times:

200 IM – 1:49.56

100 Breast – 55.93

200 Breast – 2:01.59

50 Free – 21.16

100 Free – 45.96

100 Fly – 49.50

David Hallaron

Swimming for Grapevine High School at the 2018 Texas UIL 5A State Championships, Hallaron won the 200 IM (1:49.54) and was runner-up in the 100 back (49.92). He does his year-round swimming with North Texas Nadadores. This summer he updated all his LCM times at Austin Sectionals: 50/100/200/400 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM. A U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 free, a Winter Nationals qualifier in the 500 free, and a Juniors qualifier in the 100/200 back and 200 IM, his top SCY times are:

100 Back – 49.92

200 Back – 1:48.51

200 Free – 1:39.26

500 Free – 4:28.89

200 IM SCY – 1:49.54

Everett Werner

As a senior at Olympia, Werner placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:54.00, 1:53.79 in prelims) and 4th in the 100 fly (50.97) at the 2018 WIAA 4A Boys State Championships. He swims club with King Aquatic Club, where is he specializes in longer events than what is offered in high school. He is a Winter Juniors or better qualifier in the 200 fly and 200/400 IM. Top SCY times:

400 IM – 3:57.13

200 IM – 1:52.08

200 Fly – 1:48.94

100 Fly – 50.43

1650 Free – 15:56.82

500 Free – 4:35.76

Matthew Whelan

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from John R Tucker High School, Whelan won the 100 fly state title (49.33) at the 2018 VHSL Class 5 State Meet. He was also runner-up in the 50 free (20.90) and led off the state-champion 400 free relay (46.47). Whelan swims club for Nova of Virginia Aquatics and is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100/200 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free, 200 free, and 200 IM. His top SCY times are:

200 Fly – 1:47.21

100 Fly – 49.07

200 Free – 1:39.45

100 Free – 45.52

50 Free – 20.61

200 IM – 1:53.97