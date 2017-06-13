Austin Swim Club’s Kendall Shields Verbally Commits to the Longhorns

Kendall Shields from Austin, Texas has verbally committed to swim for the University of Texas beginning with the 2018-19 season. Shields will join the Longhorns’ class of 2022 with fellow commits Grace Ariola and Julia Cook.

“I chose the University of Texas because I fell in love with the pride and dedication the team has to their school in addition to the amazing coaching staff. I believe I will be pushed, supported, and invested in fully by my coaches, professors, teammates and classmates. I love the idea of staying connected with where I grew up and have always loved the culture and activities in Austin. I couldn’t be more excited to be a longhorn – Hook Em!”

Shields is a rising senior at Vandegrift High School in Austin; she also swims for Austin Swim Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she was an A finalist in the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM at the 2017 American Short Course Championships in March. She competed in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back and 200 IM at 2016 Winter Juniors West in December.

Shields swam for Vandegrift during her freshman year, finishing second in the 100 back and seventh in the 200 free at the 2015 UIL 5A State Championship.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:56.14

100 back – 53.98

50 back – 25.60

200 IM – 2:01.93

200 free – 1:48.53

100 free – 50.88

