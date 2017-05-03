Julia Cook Gives Longhorn Women Their First Verbal Commitment for 2018

The University of Texas women’s swimming and diving team pulled off a big coup, receiving a verbal commitment from in-state high school junior Julia Cook for the fall of 2018. Cook is a junior at Bryan High School in Bryan, Texas, just outside of College Station. She swims for Aggie Swim Club under head coach Henry Clark.

“I chose UT because of the amazing atmosphere the coaches and swimmers have created and the opportunities it gives to further my swimming and academic careers. I am looking forward to becoming a longhorn! Hook ’em!”

In three years of high school swimming, Cook remains undefeated in the 50 free and has won the 100 free twice. She owns both the 5A and Texas state records in both events. As a freshman she won the 50 free (23.50) and placed third in the 100 back (56.23) at the 2015 5A State Meet. The following year she won the 50 free (22.96, although she broke the 5A state record with 22.86 in prelims) and 100 free (49.27, breaking the 5A state record). In 2017, as a junior, Cook broke both the 5A and Texas state records in the 50 free with her winning 22.32, and again in the 100 free with 48.44. She also led off the Bryan medley relay in 24.33 and the 200 free relay in 22.38.

Cook is one of the best all-around sprinters in the high school class of 2018. Swimming for Aggie Swim Club last month at the NCSA Spring Junior National Championships, she won the 100 free (48.91) and 100 back (52.37) and was runner-up in the 50 free (22.52) and 50 fly (24.35). She also finaled in the 50 breast (29.66)

Cook’s top SCY times include:

50 free – 22.32

100 free – 48.44

200 free – 1:45.35

50 back – 24.33

100 back – 52.37

200 back – 1:54.48

100 fly – 53.64

200 IM – 1:58.77

