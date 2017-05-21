Grace Ariola Gives Early Verbal Commitment to Texas Longhorns

One by one they are starting to fall. The top swimmers of the high school class of 2018 are making their college choices before the season even begins on July 1st, and the latest announcement comes from National Junior Teamer Grace Ariola.

“I chose Texas because of the amazing culture and character of the team. I can’t wait to be a part of what Coaches Carol and Roric are building, and I’m honored to be a Longhorn! Hook ’em!”

Ariola is a junior at Normal Community High School and swims for the Bloomington Normal YMCA Waves under coach Charles Yourd. A back/free specialist, Ariola swam the 50/100 free and 100/200 back at the 2016 Olympic Trials, narrowly missing the final in the 100 back with a ninth-place finish in the semi-final. Ariola went on to take third in the 100 back, sixth in the 200 back, and 18th in the 100 free at 2016 Summer Junior Nationals.

Ariola traveled with the U.S. National Junior Team to the 2015 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Singapore, and also represented Team USA at the 2016 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Many of her best SCY times come from last December’s Winter Junior Championships West, where she won the 50 free, was third in the 100 back and 200 back, and seventh in the 200 free.

Her top SCY times are:

200 back – 1:54.60

100 back – 53.04

50 back – 25.06

100 free – 48.98

50 free – 22.20

Ariola will join fellow commit Julia Cook in the University of Texas class of 2022.

So excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Texas! Hook 'em 🤘🏼🐂 pic.twitter.com/WPr5OY345B — Grace Ariola (@graceariola) May 21, 2017

