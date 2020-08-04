Daily Swim Coach Workout #173

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Team Meeting – Review of week:Th-Fri 8-10am.

Warm up – Snorkel and Fins – Pretty strokes – finish each being mindful of the hand position Pinky Finish (PF) and shoulder minimization.

400 6:00 3rd black line Breath to GYM SIDE ONLY DPS 10-12 strokes PF

4 x 25 – 4th black line 8 strokes – rehearse 3 stroke finish :30

300 4:30 3rd black line Tree side Breathing plus 8-10 strokes or less per length

4 x 25 – 4th black line 8 strokes – rehearse 3 stroke finish :30

200 3:00 3rd black line, corkscrew over to heads up vertical back kick

4 x 25 – 4th black line 8 strokes – rehearse 3 stroke finish :30

4 x 100 1:40 corkscrew streamline kick on the first length – Tight core, side kick after surfacing on the rest of the 100.

100 vertical kick back w med ball (take 5-10 SR at 25’s if needed.

5 x Kicking and Sculling set

1 x 50 1:30 (5 vertical jumps under flags, 2 stroke swim to turn off of last jump (5yds) no breath flip and sprint to half, next half polo stroke, flip underwater breaststroke, once you surface,boat pull to 15 m mark, no air breaststroke finish.

1 x 25 kick on :20 (B:25)

1 x 25 kick on :30

2 x 25 kick on :20 (B:25)

1 x 25 kick on :30 fly

1 x 25 kick on :40 first 20 kicks flutter fast

3 x Paddles

2 x 175 2:30 (or 150 or 125) Paddles, no breathing 3 strokes in and out of turns

2 x 25 dog paddle – reach forward and dig deep. steady head :45

Academy SPEED

5 x 50 on 1:00 at 200 P plus1

10 x 25 on :40 at 100P plus 1

1:00 rest

4 x 50 on 1:05 at 200 P

8 x 25 on :40 at 100P

1:00 rest

3 x 50 on 1:10 at 200 P

6 x 25 on :40 at 100P

1:00 rest

2 x 50 on 1:20 at 200 P

4 x 25 on :40 at 100P

1 x 50 off the blocks Max – 90% of best – Heats

2 x 25 off the blocks Max – Strive for goal 50 p. Heats

Loosen Down 100