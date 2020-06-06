Canadian Trials Qualifier Sarah Koopmans Commits to UNLV for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

17-year-old Sarah Koopmans from Kamloops in British Columbia, Canada, has announced her intention to swim at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the fall. Koopmans trains under coach Brad Dalke at Kamloops Classics Swimming. She is a versatile swimmer who specializes in butterfly and breaststroke and is a Canadian Olympic Trials qualifier in both strokes.

Koopmans earned a bevy of best times at the 2020 British Columbia Winter Provincial Championships (LCM) in March: 50 free, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She won the 100 fly and finished 10th in the 200 IM and 12th in the 200 breast. Last summer she competed at 2019 Far Western Championships hosted by Orinda Aquatics. She placed 5th in the 200 free (2:10.18), 3rd in the 100 fly (1:02.80), and 5th in the 400 IM (5:12.66). Two weeks earlier she’d been 4th in the 100 fly (1:02.990, 10th in the 200 IM (2:25.92) and 10th in the 400 IM (5:12.16) at the British Columbia Summer Provincial Championships.

Top times:

Event LCM SCM SCY converted 100 fly 1:01.45 1:00.26 54.09 100 breast 1:14.34 1:15.14 1:05.17 200 breast 2:43.08 2:51.60 2:23.31 200 IM 2:25.54 2:19.65 2:05.81 50 free 27.69 26.25 23.64 100 free 1:00.87 59.17 53.30

Koopmans will join Malia Fernandez and Ruby Howell in the class of 2024. Her best 100 fly time would have scored for the Rebels at 2020 MWC Championships in the A final with junior Katsiaryna Afanasyeva.

