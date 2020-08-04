Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Emma Weyant on What it Takes to be on the Jr National Team

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Emma Weyant, 2019 national champion in the 400 IM and soon to be freshman at Virginia. Weyant took us through her age group career, breaking down what it took for her to make the jr national team and ultimately compete on the international stage for USA at the 2018 Jr Pan Pacific Championships.

