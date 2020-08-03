Winter Juniors Qualifier Tessa Mock Verbally Commits to Pitt

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tessa Mock from Marion, Massachusetts has made a verbal commitment to swim for the University of Pittsburgh in the class of 2025.

“I’m very happy to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh! Thank you to my family, friends, trainers, and coaches at CCSC who have helped me athletically and academically. I chose Pitt because of the outstanding athletics and exceptional academics. I’m very excited to be a part of the team! H2P!”

Mock, who will be a senior at Tabor Academy this fall, swims for Cape Cod Swim Club. Last month, she was awarded the club’s 2020 Senior Group Performance Award (in a socially-distanced ceremony in front of her house). “Tessa is a NE Age Group Champion, a NE Senior Medalist, and a Junior National Qualifier. Her 500 FR at 4:55.51, her 1000 FR at 9:59.87, and her 1650 FR at 16:43.87 make her one of the best high school distance swimmers in the country.” A solid all-around athlete, Mock enjoys tennis and golf whenever she can fit it in.

Mock holds Winter Juniors standards in the 1000 free and 1650 free and a Futures cut in the 400m free. She competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 500 and 1650 and dropped 13.5 seconds in the latter to come in 13th with 16:43.87. The following week she notched PBs in the 200/500/1000 free and 400 IM at New England Senior Short Course Championships. At Geneva Futures last summer, she placed 5th in the 1500 free (17:21.70), 15th in the 800 free (9:07.52), and 13th in the 400 free (4:27.42). She went best times in all those events, plus the 100/200 free and 200 IM, at 2019 New England Long Course Senior Championships.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:43.87

1000 free – 9:59.87

500 free – 4:55.51

200 free – 1:53.55

400 IM – 4:33.18

Mock will join Avery McFaddin and Mia Sunseri on the Panthers’ roster in 2021. The Pitt distance group will be in rebuilding mode after the graduation of freestylers Sarah Giamber and Madelyn Shaffer. She will overlap with Madison Nalls (4:49.73), Dakota Elliott (4:51.79), and Lauren Kelly (4:56.74).

