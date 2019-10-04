YNats National Champ Mia Sunseri (2021) Makes Verbal Commitment to Pitt

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Mia Sunseri has verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh for 2021-22. Sunseri is a junior at Wheeling Park High School, in Wheeling, West Virginia. She swims year-round for Wheeling YMCA and specializes in breaststroke and IM. Sunseri won the 200m breast at this summer’s YMCA Long Course Nationals with 2:35.15 (2:34.77 in prelims). She was runner-up in the 100m breast (1:13.81), 3rd in the 400 IM (4:59.56), and 6th in the 200 IM (2:23.01).

Last spring at Short Course YNats, Sunseri notched best times in the 100/200 breast and 400 IM, placing 8th, 4th, and 12th in the respective events. She also competed in the 100/200 breast at 2018 Winter Juniors East.

Pitt has been improving steadily over the last three years under head coach John Hargis but could use more depth in the breaststroke events. Dakota Elliott (1:01.76/2:16.23 last season), currently a sophomore, scored the Panthers’ only breaststroke points at 2019 ACC Championships, touching 22nd in the 100 with 1:01.84. Sunseri would have scored in the C final of the 200 breast at conference but it took 1:02.07 to get a second swim in the 100 breast.

“I am very excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to Swim at the University of Pittsburgh! Beyond grateful for my family, friends, coaches and teammates for helping me get to where I am today! I cannot wait to be a part of such an amazing team! Hail to Pitt and Go Panthers! #H2P”

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:14.70

100 breast – 1:03.73

400 IM – 4:22.86

200 IM – 2:05.17

