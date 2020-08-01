Avery McFaddin (2021) Makes Verbal Commitment to Pitt Panthers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Avery McFaddin from Peachtree City, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Pittsburgh’s class of 2025.

“I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim and study at The University of Pittsburgh! I am beyond thankful for my family, coaches, and teammates who have supported and encouraged me all throughout the process. Looks like I am going to be a panther for another four years! HAIL TO PITT💙💛”

McFaddin is a rising senior at Starr’s Mill High School. In three years of high school swimming, she has finaled in the 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 IM at the Georgia High School 1-5A State Championships. In February, she placed 4th in the 100 fly (56.63) and 9th in the 100 back (59.16). As a sophomore she was 3rd in the fly (56.22) and 7th in the back (58.54). In 2018 she came in 3rd in the fly (56.81) and 6th in the 200 IM (2:08.55).

In club swimming, where she represents Southern Crescent Aquatic Team, McFaddin updated her PBs in the 50 free, 50 back, and 50/200 fly in this recent, truncated short course season. Last summer, she finaled in the 100m back (19th) and 100m fly (15th) at the 2019 Georgia Swimming Senior Long Course State Championships. Both were best times (1:06.41 back and 1:04.73 fly). Two weeks earlier she had notched PBs in the 200m free and 200m fly at Georgia Long Course Open.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 55.74

50 fly – 25.25

100 back – 57.53

50 back – 28.35

50 free – 24.07

100 free – 52.38

200 IM – 208.55

McFaddin will join Mia Sunseri on the Panthers’ roster in the fall of 2021. McFaddin’s times are already nearly fast enough to score at the conference level. It took 54.36 in the 100 fly, 54.44 in the 100 back, and 22.75/50.06 in the 50/100 free to score at 2020 ACC Women’s Championships.

