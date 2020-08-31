Mizuno Introduces New Colorway for the GX-Sonic V

Mizuno, a global leader in sporting goods and apparel, today announced a new black colorway for the elite racing tech suit series know as the “Mizuno suit.” The Mizuno Suit will now be offered in two different color options, black and blue, serving as the perfect suit for swimmers seeking top performances amongst their competition. The black Mizuno suit colorway is now available for both men and women to order at www.MizunoUSA.com.

The design of the Mizuno Suit is based on the “flat swimming” concept, which helps maintain a flat streamlined posture through the entire kick cycle by providing support to the lower half of the body. The taping structure technology, SONIC LINE DESIGN-X*3, can be found in both the men’s and women’s version of the GX-Sonic V and used to encourage a tighter, more streamlined posture resulting in less drag and more efficiency. The difference in the women’s GX-Sonic V is that the technology is extended through the upper torso and lower thigh area to provide added support to the core to further enhance the performance benefit to the female swimmer. *4

“The GX-Sonic V is the best Mizuno suit to date,” said Blake Pieroni, Olympian and Mizuno Athlete. “I’m really excited to see Mizuno launch the black color in the US. The design is sleek and the technology makes the suit extremely fast. I can’t wait to wear this suit in competition.”

The GX Sonic V’s also features Sonic Light Ribtex UW*5, a technology that is designed to increase water repellency and reduce water friction. The material prevents water from penetrating the suit’s fabric resulting in higher body position and opportunity for propulsion-efficient swimming with minimum resistance. Compared to the previous model, Sonic Light Ribtex UW reduces weight in the water by 20%.

*3 Posture support structure with high-tension material distributed in a cross from the waist on the back of the thigh to the middle of the thigh.

*4 Patent- pending as of November 19th, 2019 on the cross-shape support structure for abdominal area.

*5 Patent- pending as of November 20th, 2019, on the technology to prevent water penetration into the swimsuit’s fabric.

Mizuno has a long-tenured history in swim with the first Mizuno swimsuits introduced around 1924. The evolution of Mizuno swim gear is most notably recognized with the advancement of scientific approaches measuring water resistance introduced into the R&D process starting in 1988. These advancements further accelerated Mizuno in 2011 with the introduction of the first GX-Sonic series developed with the concept of “flat swimming.” Since then, the “Mizuno suit” has become a top choice for professional swimmers at global competitions.

For more information about Mizuno swim products available in the U.S. visit www.MizunoUSA.com, follow us on social @MizunoSwimNorthAmerica, and subscribe to our YouTube channel Mizuno USA for the latest on swim news and product releases.

About Mizuno USA: Mizuno USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuno Corporation, one of the largest specialty sporting goods manufacturers in the world. Mizuno USA, Inc. manufactures and distributes golf, baseball, softball, running, and volleyball equipment, apparel, and footwear for North America. Mizuno USA, Inc. is based in greater Atlanta, Ga.