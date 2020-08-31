Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Cam van der Burgh on Secrets to Being a Power Based Swimmer

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic champion Cameron van der Burgh to catch up with him after his brush with COVID-19. We did touch on that subject, but mostly we delved into his swimming past. He shared how he figured out how to do things differently for himself that led to success considering he was a power-based swimmer.

3
YaYeeter
1 hour ago

will forever be one of my favorite swimmers!

PVSFree
50 minutes ago

His tricep looks MASSIVE in that cover photo

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  PVSFree
30 minutes ago

because they are 👀 👀

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

