SwimSwam Podcast: Cam van der Burgh on Secrets to Being a Power Based Swimmer

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic champion Cameron van der Burgh to catch up with him after his brush with COVID-19. We did touch on that subject, but mostly we delved into his swimming past. He shared how he figured out how to do things differently for himself that led to success considering he was a power-based swimmer.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

