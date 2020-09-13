Texas UIL 6A A-Finalist Garret Green (2022) Sends Verbal to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Garret Green from Kingwood, Texas has announced via social media that he has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee for 2022-23.

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee. Id like to thank my family, teammates and coaches for getting me to where I am today. GO VOLS🍊”

The versatile Green, who is still 16, is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100y back and 100y fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the SCY 200 breast, 200 fly and 200 IM and the LCM 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He swims for his school and for Blue Tide Aquatics. As a sophomore at the 2020 Texas UIL 6A State Championships, he placed 5th in the 100 fly (48.68) and 11th in the 100 back (50.98). He also led off the runner-up 200 medley relay in 23.05 and split 20.88 on the 3rd-place 200 free relay.

Green swam at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 100 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He finaled in the 100 back and took home PBs in the 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM. In February, just after high school season – where he picked up new lifetime bests in the 50 back and 100 fly – Green notched PBs in the 200y back and 200y fly as well as the 100m free at College Station Sectionals. Last summer he had an outstanding showing at Southern Zone Senior Championships. His versatility was on display as he finished runner-up in the 200m breast and 200/400m IM, 5th in the 100m back and 100m fly, and 18th in the 50m free.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 22.94

100 back – 49.27

200 back – 1:51.19

100 fly – 48.68

200 fly – 1:51.29

200 breast – 2:04.22

100 breast – 58.98

200 IM – 1:49.89

400 IM – 4:04.97

Green will join Nick Simons in the Vols’ class of 2026.

