Edina Swim Club’s Layni Andrle Gives Verbal Pledge to New Mexico

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Layni Andrle from Ham Lake, Minnesota has announced her verbal commitment to swim at the University of New Mexico beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am very proud and thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of New Mexico! The amazing, supportive coaching staff and team along with the outstanding Biology and Spanish departments greatly drew me to UNM. I’m beyond thankful for my wonderful family, friends, coaches, teammates and teachers that have helped me reach this point! I can’t wait to be a part of this wonderful team for the next four years!! #GoLobos #Lobos4Life ❤️🐺🖤“

A senior at Centennial High School in Circle Pines, Andrle swims year-round with Edina Swim Club. She specializes mainly in IM, free, and fly. In March, she competed at the 2020 Minnesota Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships, swimming in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM. She finaled in the 400 IM (23rd). Many of her best SCY times come from the 2019 version of the same meet, where she logged PBs in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM and came in 7th in the 200 IM, 16th in the 200 free and 500 free, and 20th in the 100 free.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.86

100 free – 53.29

200 free – 1:54.09

500 free – 5:08.85

100 fly – 58.96

200 fly – 2:11.34

100 back – 59.21

200 IM – 2:08.54

400 IM – 4:36.08

Andrle will suit up for the Lobos with fellow class of 2025 verbal commits Caitlin Beery and Taylor Murphy.

I am very proud and thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study D1 at the University of New Mexico! I’m beyond thankful for my family, coaches, and teachers who have helped me get to this point! #GoLobos #Lobos4Life 🐺❤️@UNMLoboSwimDive @CentCougs pic.twitter.com/xEZx8K8VcQ — Layni Andrle (@layniandrle) August 20, 2020

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.