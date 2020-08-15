Sprint Free/Fly Specialist Taylor Murphy Gives Verbal Nod to New Mexico

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Taylor Murphy, who hails from Missouri City, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to the University of New Mexico for 2021-22.

“I’m extremely blessed and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of New Mexico in the fall of 2021! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for all of their support throughout the years. I can’t wait to be a lobo! 🐺❤️“

Murphy swims for First Colony Swim Team and Ridge Point High School and specializes in sprint free, fly, and IM. After competing at the 2020 Texas UIL 6A State Championships in the 50 free, she swam the 50/100/200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM at College Station Sectionals in March.

Last summer at the 2019 Southern Zone Senior Championships, she improved her lifetime bests in the 50m free (27.49) and 100m free (59.87) while placing 10th and 17th. She also finaled in the 200 free (32nd), 50 fly (4th), and 100 fly (14th). Two weeks earlier she had made finals in the 50/100/200/400 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Gulf Swimming LSC’s Long Course Championships. In December, at the Southern Senior Championships, she notched PBs in the SCY 200 free and 400 IM and the LCM 200 free and 400 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.78

100 free – 52.30

200 free – 1:56.29

50 fly – 25.65

100 fly – 58.08

200 IM – 2:11.96

Murphy’s best times are already close to scoring for the Lobos at conference. It took 23.49/51.47/1:52.06 in the free, 56.52 in the fly, and 2:05.01 in the IM to get second swims at the 2020 Mountain West Conference Championships. Murphy will overlap with the sprint group led by Hedda Øritsland, Olivia Bishop, and Nicole Toh.

