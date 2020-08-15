Northwestern Men Pick Up Ivy League 500 Free Runner-Up Connor LaMastra

Northwestern has added their second male transfer this summer with the addition of Dartmouth’s Connor LaMastra. In July, Dartmouth announced it would be shutting down the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs in a cost-cutting move.

LaMastra, originally from Georgia and Dynamo Swim Club, will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats.

Proud to announce my commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Northwestern University! Thank you to all my family and friends for supporting me in all of my endeavors, and a special thanks to my team at Dartmouth for always being there for me. GBG and Go Cats!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.84

100 free – 45.29

200 free – 1:35.94

500 free – 4:18.68

1000 free – 9:02.23

1650 free – 15:20.72

100 fly – 47.33

200 fly – 1:43.47

200 IM – 1:48.21

400 IM – 3:51.49

A very strong freestyler, butterflier and IMer, LaMastra is likely to make a huge impact for the Wildcats in his one remaining season.

He has made at least one A-final individually in each of his three Ivy League Champs with Dartmouth, but his 2020 meet was by far his best; he finished runner-up in the 500 free (4:18.68) and touched third in the 1000 free (9:02.23) and 200 fly (1:43.47). Those were all best times, while he hit another best leading off the 800 free relay (1:35.94). He also split 20.02 anchoring Dartmouth’s 200 free relay, 44.32 anchoring their 400 free relay and 47.62 swimming fly on their 400 medley relay.

LaMastra was Dartmouth’s highest individual scorer at the 2020 Ivy League Champs by over 30 points, totaling 82 with his three swims. He just missed NCAA qualification in the 200 fly; his 1:43.47 was tenths off of the 1:43.18 cut line.

The Northwestern men, who took a massive leap from ninth at the 2019 Big Ten Champs to fifth in 2020, had nobody under 4:20 in the 500 free last season. LaMastra would’ve also been Northwestern’s #2 100 and 200 butterflier behind rising sophomore Federico Burdisso (46.4/1:41.9).

At the 2020 Big Ten Champs, LaMastra would’ve made the 200 fly A-final, the 500 A-final and then C-finals in the 100 fly, 200 free and 400 IM with his best times. He would’ve also been 18th in the mile, while he has a shot to figure into their 800 free relay, too.

The other NU transfer this summer is also from a cut program; Emils Jurcik, who brings in a 1:45 200 IM and a 1:37.3 200 free, left UConn for the Wildcats and has two seasons of eligibility left.