Pros Michael Chadwick and Justin Wright Race for First Time with NCAC

NCAC TIME TRIALS

August 14-16, 2020

Chapel Hill, NC

Short course meters (SCM)

Meet Mobile results: ‘NCAC “Fast Friday” Time Trials’

U.S. National team-er Michael Chadwick and 2019 World Championships participant Justin Wright competed in their first races with the group training out of UNC/North Carolina Aquatic Club today. NCAC is hosting a meet this weekend in SCM, as Chadwick and Wright each sprinted the 50 free and 100 fly; the pair moved to NCAC this summer from separate locations, Chadwick from Team Elite out in California and Wright from the University of Arizona pro group.

Chadwick, 25, clocked the fastest 50 free time of the day, going 22.91. He was also 58.63 in the 100 fly. Chadwick hasn’t raced since March, where he hit a 22.12 in the 50 free and 49.03 in the 100 free in long course at the Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines.

Wright, 24, clocked the quickest 100 fly time in 55.77, while he was also 24.44 in the 50 free. His last swim was a 1:44.10 in the 200 fly in an SCY exhibition time trial at the University of Arizona v. University of Texas dual meet in February. His last big meet was the U.S. Open in December, where he went long course times of 52.51 in the 100 fly and 2:01.14 in the 200 fly.

UNC ’25 commit Jay Baker posted times of 24.84 in the 50 free and 58.66 in the 100 fly, while NC State ’25 commit Sam Hoover was 23.31 in the 50 free and 57.61 in the 100 fly.