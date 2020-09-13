Winter Juniors Qualifier Andrew Wang Verbally Commits to Army West Point

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Wang from Dublin, California has announced his intention to attend the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I’m honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. I would like to dedicate my commitment to the team, coach, friends, and family. I would personally like to shoutout Coach Todd Tucker (RHAC), for helping me start my swimming career, Coach Steve Morsill, Assistant Coach Nick Johnston and Brian Holms (PLS) for helping me get to where I am now, my teammates for giving me a reason to swim, and my family for being my number one supporters. Furthermore, I’d like to thank all my friends, whether school, swimming, or research, as you all helped me define my purpose. I am excited to start the next chapter of my life serving the country at the USMA! GO ARMY! BEAT NAVY! ‘DUTY, HONOR, AND COUNTRY’”

Wang is a senior at Dublin High School. He swims year-round with Pleasanton Seahawks and specializes in the longer end of the freestyle range. In high school swimming, he competes in the 200/500 free. As a sophomore at the 2019 CIF North Coast Section Championships, he placed 7th in the A final of the 500 free (4:38.17) and 18th in prelims of the 200 free (1:44.62). His junior year season was canceled this spring owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wang competed at 2019 Winter Juniors West in the 500 free and the mile. He clocked PBs in both events. Nearly all the rest of his SCY lifetime bests come from a pair of Senior Open meets hosted by Pleasanton Seahawks in March and Santa Clara Swim Club in January. Between the two, he updated his times in the 50/200/1000 free, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:44.88

1000 free – 9:25.58

500 free – 4:32.33

200 free – 1:44.53

400 IM – 4:09.63

200 IM – 1:58.24

200 breast – 2:13.04

100 breast – 1:02.09

200 back – 1:59.73

Wang will suit up for the Black Knights with fellow class of 2025 verbal commits Ian Shahan, James Don, and Silas Crosby. He’s already fast enough to make an impact upon arrival, as his 1650 free would have been 9th at 2020 Patriot League Championships and he would have scored in the B final of the 500 free.

