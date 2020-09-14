Versatile Jordan Edwards Sends Verbal Commitment to TCU for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Edwards from Cumming, Georgia has announced her verbal commitment to Texas Christian University’s class of 2025 and will head to Fort Worth in the fall of 2021. She wrote on social media:

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Texas Christian University!!! I am so thankful for all of my teammates and coaches who helped me through the process and I know that this was the right decision for me. Thank you to the TCU coaches and team for helping me feel at home and so welcome💜💜. TCU is an amazing school and I can’t wait to make memories there! I am so excited for this opportunity and #GoFrogs !!!💜😈🐸”

Last February, as a junior at South Forsyth High School, she placed 6th in the 7A 100 fly (57.28) and 10th in the 7A 100 breast (1:07.18) at the 2020 Georgia GHSA 6A-7A State Championships. She also swam breast (30.83) on the 11th-place 200 medley relay and anchored the 14th-place 400 free relay (53.34).

In club swimming, where she represents Chattahoochee Gold, Edwards is a Futures qualifier in the 100 breast and 200 IM. She earned a trio of best times (100/200 free and 200 fly) at the Georgia Short Course Senior State Championships last December. Prior to that, in March 2019, she notched PBs in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM at NCSA Spring Championship, finaling in the 400 IM.

SCY times:

400 IM – 4:24.02

200 IM – 2:06.52

200 fly – 2:04.39

200 breast – 2:23.02

100 breast – 1:05.80

1000 free – 10:25.52

500 free – 5:05.09

200 free – 1:53.81

100 free – 54.27

Edwards will suit up with Jeanne Dahmen and Olivia Rhodes in the TCU class of 2025. Her best times would have scored in the A final of the 400 IM, the B finals of the 200 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM, and the C finals of the 500 free and 100 breast at 2020 Big 12 Championship, where the Horned Frogs finished 3rd in the women’s meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.