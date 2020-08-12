Canadian Junior Champion Jeanne Dahmen Sends Verbal Commitment to TCU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jeanne Dahmen from Pointe-Claire, Quebec has verbally committed to Texas Christian University for 2021-22. She will join Olivia Rhodes in the class of 2025.

Dahmen specializes in fly, free, and IM. She won the 100m butterfly (1:01.82) at the 2019 Canadian Junior Championships at the Repsol Center in Calgary last July. She also picked up a pair of bronze medals as a member of the Pointe-Claire Swim Club’s 4x100m medley and 4x200m free relays and she finished 7th in the 200 fly (2:21.88). A week later she competed at 2019 Canadian Swimming Championships in the 50/100/200 fly. She came in 5th in the 50 (27.64) and was 10th in the 100 (1:02.18). She swam the same three events in January at 2020 PSS Knoxville.

Dahmen’s best times in the 100/200 fly come from the 2018 Canadian Junior Championships, where she finished 5th in the 100 and 10th in the 200.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 fly – 27.63 (24.26)

100 fly – 1:01.56 (54.19)

200 fly – 2:19.83 (2:03.45)

50 free – 27.91 (24.42)

100 free – 59.63 (52.27)

200 free – 2:08.55 (1:52.92)

200 IM – 2:25.94 (2:08.59)

Dahmen will be an immediate-impact player upon her arrival in Fort Worth. Her converted times would have made her the Horned Frogs’ top 100 flyer last season, just over a second faster than Claire Munster (55.42), Sheridan Schreiber (55.50), and Megan Morris (55.71). She would have been the 3rd-fastest 200 flyer behind Sally Clough (2:01.46) and Morris (2:02.74). Shreiber and Morris will be seniors when Dahmen joins the team.

