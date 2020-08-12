Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Canadian Junior Champion Jeanne Dahmen Sends Verbal Commitment to TCU

Jeanne Dahmen from Pointe-Claire, Quebec has verbally committed to Texas Christian University for 2021-22. She will join Olivia Rhodes in the class of 2025.

Dahmen specializes in fly, free, and IM. She won the 100m butterfly (1:01.82) at the 2019 Canadian Junior Championships at the Repsol Center in Calgary last July. She also picked up a pair of bronze medals as a member of the Pointe-Claire Swim Club’s 4x100m medley and 4x200m free relays and she finished 7th in the 200 fly (2:21.88). A week later she competed at 2019 Canadian Swimming Championships in the 50/100/200 fly. She came in 5th in the 50 (27.64) and was 10th in the 100 (1:02.18). She swam the same three events in January at 2020 PSS Knoxville.

Dahmen’s best times in the 100/200 fly come from the 2018 Canadian Junior Championships, where she finished 5th in the 100 and 10th in the 200.

Top LCM times (converted to SCY):

  • 50 fly – 27.63 (24.26)
  • 100 fly – 1:01.56 (54.19)
  • 200 fly – 2:19.83 (2:03.45)
  • 50 free – 27.91 (24.42)
  • 100 free – 59.63 (52.27)
  • 200 free – 2:08.55 (1:52.92)
  • 200 IM – 2:25.94 (2:08.59)

Dahmen will be an immediate-impact player upon her arrival in Fort Worth. Her converted times would have made her the Horned Frogs’ top 100 flyer last season, just over a second faster than Claire Munster (55.42), Sheridan Schreiber (55.50), and Megan Morris (55.71). She would have been the 3rd-fastest 200 flyer behind Sally Clough (2:01.46) and Morris (2:02.74). Shreiber and Morris will be seniors when Dahmen joins the team.

