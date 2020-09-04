8x South Carolina 3A State Champion Silas Crosby Verbals to Army West Point

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Greenville, South Carolina’s Silas Crosby has announced his verbal commitment to the United States Military Academy for 2021-22. He will join Ian Shahan and James Don in Army West Point’s class of 2025.

“I’m honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, and anyone else who helped me get to this point in my career. I’m grateful to have this amazing opportunity to swim, study, and serve my country. Go Army! Beat Navy!”

Crosby is a rising senior at St. Joseph’s Catholic School. In three years of high school swimming, he has won the 500 free three times (4:41.69 junior year, 4:46.66 as a sophomore, 4:46.65 as a freshman), the 200 medley relay twice times (he swam free as a junior, breast as a sophomore ), the 400 free relay twice, and the 200 free (1:44.55 as a sophomore). He was runner-up in the 200 free (1:44.36) as a junior, the 200 medley relay as a freshman (swam breast), and the 200 free relay as a freshman. And he placed 3rd in the 100 breast in his freshman season (1:02.86).

Crosby does his club swimming with Team Greenville. In February, he won the 200 free, 500 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM and was runner-up in the 1000 free and 200 IM at the South Carolina LSC Senior State Championships. The meet produced personal-best times in the 200 free and 400 IM. Crosby competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East and notched PBs in the 500/1650 free and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:47.87

1000 free – 9:22.19

500 free – 4:34.91

200 free – 1:41.71

400 IM – 4:01.37

200 IM – 1:53.41

200 breast – 2:08.33

Crosby’s best times would have helped the Black Knights at 2020 Patriot League Championships. He would have been 11th in the 1650 free. He would have just behind rising Army West Point sophomore Ford Blaylock, with whom he will overlap two years. Crosby will also spend a year with Jack Venker, who placed 6th in the mile. It took 4:33.68 to get a second swim in the 500 free at the conference meet. Crosby will overlap with A-final scorers Blaylock and his classmate Sean Dwyer and rising junior Kevin Lin who scored in the B final.

