Dolfin Swim of the Week: Baylor Nelson’s 200FR/200BR Lifetime-Bests

When we ranked the top recruits in the class of 2022, we noted that this class was a bit behind previous classes, perhaps due in large part to a coronavirus-shortened season.

#2 overall recruit Baylor Nelson is wasting no time in making up ground.

The top 200 IMer in the class, Nelson was on a time drop tear before the pandemic shut down swimming this spring. Returning to action with SwimMAC last week, Nelson showed that his improvements aren’t stopping. He hit personal bests in the 200 free and 200 breast to further boost his versatile portfolio.

On February 22, just before the pandemic hit sports hard, Nelson dropped from 1:44.1 to 1:42.1 in the 200 free. Then two weeks later, he dropped again, to 1:40.49.

Almost six months later, Nelson returned to action in the SwimMAC Summer Splash, going 1:38.49 for his first swim ever under the 1:40-barrier.

He’s now only about a second and a half behind the top 200 freestyler in his recruiting class.

In the same meet, Nelson dropped from 2:03.59 to 2:03.43 in the 200 breaststroke. The 17-year-old also won the 100 fly in 48.75, within eight tenths of a second of his career-best, which is among the best times in his class. Nelson is a rising junior and should draw big recruiting interest at the college level this season.

