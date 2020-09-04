Miami University Pulls in Verbal from 2021’s Katheryn Antonowich

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katheryn Antonowich from Norcross, Georgia has verbally committed to swim for Miami University in Oxford, Ohio beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Miami University! I am so grateful for my family, coaches, and friends who have supported me thus far. I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team! Go Redhawks! ❤️🖤 #LoveandHonor”

Antonowich swims for Dynamo Swim Club and is quite versatile. She excels in IM, fly, and free and recently improved her lifetime bests in the 100/200/500 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM at Speedo Southern Premier. She finaled in the 50 free (40th), 100 free (19th), 200 free (28th), 500 free (18th), 100 fly (37th), 200 fly (25th), and 400 IM (18th). In December, she competed at the Georgia LSC Short Course Senior State Meet in a panoply of events: 50/100/200/500 free, 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. She made finals in all but the 200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM. Last summer she swam at Cary Futures (100 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM) and the Georgia LSC Long Course Senior State Meet. The latter meet produced new PBs in the LCM 50/200 free and 400 IM.

SCY times:

200 IM – 2:05.86

400 IM – 4:28.82

100 fly – 57.62

200 fly – 2:07.48

50 free – 24.27

100 free – 52.26

200 free – 1:52.30

500 free – 5:03.64

1000 free – 10:34.12

The Miami RedHawks have been active in class of 2025 recruiting and have also procured verbal commitments from Emily Rinker, Erin Szczupakiewicz, Lauren Murray, Maggie Stock, and Taylor Connors for the fall of 2021. With Connors (1:50), Szczupakiewicz (1:51), Stump (1:52) and Antonowich (1:52) joining current RedHawks Camila Lins de Mello (1:45.96) and Ashlyn Underhill (1:48.78), the Miami 800 free relay will be deep for years.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.