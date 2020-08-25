WPIAL League Champion Taylor Connors Commits to Miami (OH)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rising high school senior Taylor Connors has verbally committed to Division I Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Connors is scheduled to arrive on campus in the fall of 2021.

She is the second sibling in the family to swim in college, following in the footsteps of her older sister Lauren, who is a rising sophomore at Division III Saint Vincent’s College. Taylor credits her older sister as a “big inspiration” for her, and the reason why she fully committed to the sport once she got to high school.

Taylor Connors was a league champion in the WPIAL AAA last season, winning the 200 free in one of Pennsylvania’s most competitive conferences. She swims for Upper Saint Clair High School and Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics (PEAQ).

After that WPIAL win, she advanced to the PIAA state championship meet, which was truncated as a result of the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic. She added 3 seconds to miss the finals in her best event, the 200 free, but bounced back in the 100 free on day 2 of the meet to finish 10th in the 100 free in 51.80 – almost matching her seed time.

The finals of that 100 free were ultimately canceled.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.70

100 free – 51.66

200 free – 1:50.34

100 back – 58.44

100 fly – 57.57

She also split 51.29 on Upper Saint Clair’s 400 free relay anchor leg at the PIAA State meet.

The Miami women finished 4th out of 8 teams at last year’s MAC Championship meet which included, appropriately, 4th-place finishes in both the 400 and 800 free relays, which is where Connors will contribute most immediately.

That 800 free relay, especially, has a strong young core, with sophomore Camila Lins de Mello (1:46.71 leadoff) and freshman Ashlyn Underhill (1:49.12) had the team’s two fastest splits. Both will still be on campus when Connors arrives.

With a 1:51 freestyler Erin Szczupakiewicz, a 1:52 freestyler Natalie Stump, and another 1:52 Katheryn Antonowich also joining the Redhawks’ class of 2021, the Redhawks’ relay prospects are trending up.

Also in the class is Ohio native Jordyn Homoki, a breaststroker who has been 1:02.7 over 100 yards.

