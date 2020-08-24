Coughlin Talks Food, Fun, and Embarrassing Moments: GMM presented by SwimOutlet

In this GMM takeover of the SwimSwam Podcast, 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin graces us with her presence. Talking to Natalie is always a big moment, a lot of fun–and I’m just going to say it out loud. I love Natalie. I’m an enormous fan because her star burns bright, and yet she is as down-to-earth as any swimmer you’ll meet. Natalie lands on this episode in the middle of the pandemic, raw, real, and with a lot of good humor. She catches us up on what’s happening in her personal life, her entrepreneurial life, and she roasts me with a few embarrassing moments. These are moments I wish I could I go back and edit, but I can’t, and Natalie will never let me forget it.

For swim nerds, Natalie shares great insight into her competitive spirit and her appreciation for the sport. While she is not aiming for more Olympic or world medals, her pro swimming career is absolutely open to possibility in the future. At the end of the day, Natalie just loves swimming. (She’s married to a swimming coach. She can’t get away from it.)

Natalie said she would come back on the podcast. If you have questions, share them here.

For those following Natalie’s businesses, go here to see her cookbook, COOK TO THRIVE, and go here to see her vineyard, https://www.gaderianwines.com/



Follow Natalie Coughlin on Instagram here (for discounts on her wine).



Follow Gold Medal Mel Stewart on Instagram here.

RECENT EPISODES

This is a Gold Medal Media production presented by SwimOutlet.com. Host Gold Medal Mel Stewart is a 3-time Olympic medalist and the co-founder of SwimSwam.com, a Swimming News website.