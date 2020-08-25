Daily Swim Coach Workout #194

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

600 swim @ 8:30

3 x 100 free with fly turns @1:30

4 x 25 worm kick @ :30

4 x 25 out sweep skull with dolphin kick @ :30

1 x 200 smooth free @ 3:00

UW work

6 x 50 free/fly by 25 (2nd 25 half UW) @ 1:00

4 x 75 (2 stroke fly BO off each wall rest free) @1:20

6 x 25 clean BO fly + perfect tech @ :30

50 ez

Main set

10 x 25 kick/drill by 25 @ :30

4 x 125 (75 fly-fr-fly by 25 + 50 fly desc 1-4) @ 2:00

8 x 25 (odd: fast kick, even: fast breakout to 15mtr) @:30

3 x 150 (100 fly/fr by 25 + 50 fly pace) @ 2:30

6 x 25 (#1: fast finish, #2: fast breakout, #3: smooth) @ :30

3 x 150 (75 fly strong + 50 free smooth + 25 fast fly) @ 2:30

4 x 25 fly all out @ :40