Daily Swim Coach Workout #194

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
600 swim @ 8:30
3 x 100 free with fly turns @1:30
4 x 25 worm kick @ :30
4 x 25 out sweep skull with dolphin kick @ :30
1 x 200 smooth free @ 3:00
UW work
6 x 50 free/fly by 25 (2nd 25 half UW) @ 1:00
4 x 75 (2 stroke fly BO off each wall rest free) @1:20
6 x 25 clean BO fly + perfect tech @ :30
50 ez
Main set
10 x 25 kick/drill by 25 @ :30
4 x 125 (75 fly-fr-fly by 25 + 50 fly desc 1-4) @ 2:00
8 x 25 (odd: fast kick, even: fast breakout to 15mtr) @:30
3 x 150 (100 fly/fr by 25 + 50 fly pace) @ 2:30
6 x 25 (#1: fast finish, #2: fast breakout, #3: smooth) @ :30
3 x 150 (75 fly strong + 50 free smooth + 25 fast fly) @ 2:30
4 x 25 fly all out @ :40
Chris Cipolla
Head Coach Director of Competitive aquatics, Westfield Ymca
