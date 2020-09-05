Daily Swim Coach Workout #205

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
200 free
100 scull feet first mix
1:00 fly wall kick…keep head still
200 fins fly drills…4 kicks pull fingertips down/pull….focus on head being still on kick
8×25 free/fly by 25 on :40 strong focus on breakout and finish
6×50 drill/swim by 25 on 1:00
4x
100 chute free on 2:00 with 5 dolphins off the wall holding streamline
75 free on 1:05 85%
50 free on 1:05 75%
50 free on :40 90%
25 free on :40 95%
50 easy on 3:00
3x
50 fly kick with board 1:00
50 fly kick no board with 5 dolphins underwater 1:10
25 free kick board :45
25 fast free kick board :45
6×75 pds smooth feeling stroke 17 strokes or less on 1:20-1:30
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
pds=paddles
Brian Hoffer
President of Hoffer Sports Consulting, HoFForce Elite
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.