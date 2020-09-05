Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #205

by Dan Dingman 0

September 04th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

The Workout

200 free
100 scull feet first mix
1:00 fly wall kick…keep head still
200 fins fly drills…4 kicks pull fingertips down/pull….focus on head being still on kick
8×25 free/fly by 25 on :40 strong focus on breakout and finish
6×50 drill/swim by 25 on 1:00

4x
    100 chute free on 2:00 with 5 dolphins off the wall holding streamline
    75 free on 1:05 85%
    50 free on 1:05 75%
    50 free on :40 90%
    25 free on :40 95%
    50 easy on 3:00
    
3x
    50 fly kick with board 1:00
    50 fly kick no board with 5 dolphins underwater 1:10
    25 free kick board :45
    25 fast free kick board :45
    
6×75 pds smooth feeling stroke 17 strokes or less on 1:20-1:30

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

pds=paddles


Brian Hoffer
President of Hoffer Sports Consulting, HoFForce Elite

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!