Daily Swim Coach Workout #205

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 13 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

200 free

100 scull feet first mix

1:00 fly wall kick…keep head still

200 fins fly drills…4 kicks pull fingertips down/pull….focus on head being still on kick

8×25 free/fly by 25 on :40 strong focus on breakout and finish

6×50 drill/swim by 25 on 1:00

4x

100 chute free on 2:00 with 5 dolphins off the wall holding streamline

75 free on 1:05 85%

50 free on 1:05 75%

50 free on :40 90%

25 free on :40 95%

50 easy on 3:00



3x

50 fly kick with board 1:00

50 fly kick no board with 5 dolphins underwater 1:10

25 free kick board :45

25 fast free kick board :45



6×75 pds smooth feeling stroke 17 strokes or less on 1:20-1:30