Daily Swim Coach Workout #927

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

‘Just try to be the best you can be; never cease trying to be the best you can be. That’s in your power.” -John Wooden

Warm Up:

8×100 free @ 1:40 (odds: kick/evens: swim)

4×150 @ 2:30/2:40

Kick Series:

4×75 fly kick w/fins and snorkel @ 1:20/1:30

2×150 free kick w/board build/50 @ 2:30/2:40

1×400 IM kick on back @ 7:00

Drill Series:

12×25 free dive kick w/board @ :40

8×25 fly dive kick w/board @ :40

Main Set:

1×200 free @ 4:00

2×200 IM @ 3:15/3:30

4×100 choice (mod/mod/build/FAST) @ 1:30/1:40

1×200 free @ 4:00

2×200 IM @ 3:15/3:30

3×100 choice (mod/build/FAST) @ 1:30/1:40

1×200 free @ 4:00

2×200 IM @ 3:15/3:30

2×100 choice (FAST/SPRINT) @ 1:30/1:40

1×200 free @ 4:00