2024 ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Scratches – Pair of Top 8 NC State Swimmers Scratch

2024 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State leads the pack with multiple top 24 scratches for this morning’s prelims session. Atop the list are Lance Norris and Abby Arens. Norris was the #7 seed in the pre-meet psych sheet with a time of 4:17.00, which was swum at the month’s dual meet against UNC Wilmington. The sophomore only has two other entries: he is seeded 12th in the 400 IM (3:48.24) and 7th in the 1650 (14:48.34).

Teammate Abby Arens, who was the 8th seed in the 50 free, has also scratched out of a potential A-final. Arens, who swam the breaststroke leg of NC State’s 200 Medley Relay, is the 4th seed in the 100 fly (51.45), 6th seed in 100 breast (59.26), 11th seed in the 100 free (48.89), and the 4th seed in 200 breast (2:07.57)

Last year at ACCs, Arens swam the 200 IM, 100 fly, and 200 fly, the last of which she won in a time of 1:52.91, but appears to be eschewing most of those events, instead focusing on the breaststroke.

Aimee Canny, the top seed in the 500 free (4:36.26) has opted to avoid the double and has scratched out of the 200 IM, where she was the #10 seed (1:58.12). The UVA star will have to make some more scratches as she was entered in six events. In addition to the aforementioned two, Canny has the 200 free (#1- 1:42.93), 100 breast (#24 – 1:01.18), 100 free (#22 – 49.31) and 200 breast (#6 – 2:08.49).

All Top-24 Scratches