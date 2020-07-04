Army West Point Class of 2025 Adds Verbal Commitment from Ian Shahan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ian Shahan of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania has announced his verbal commitment to Army West Point for the 2021-22 season and beyond.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to The United States Military Academy at West Point. I am looking forward to serving my country, and continuing my academic and athletic career, in the Army. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for their support. GO ARMY!”

Shahan is a rising senior at Belle Vernon Area High School and the reigning Pennsylvania AA state champion in the 100 fly and 100 free. He won both events as a sophomore at the 2019 PIAA Boys 2A Swimming and Diving Championships, going 48.83 in the fly and 45.39 in the free. He also led off the 5th-place medley relay with a 23.93 backstroke leg and anchored the 8th-place 200 free relay in 21.05. (The 2020 AA state meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.)

Shahan does his club swimming with Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics. He is a Winter Juniors-or-faster qualifier in the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly and swam all four events at 2019 Winter Juniors East. Last summer he competed at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship in the 50/100 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100 fly. He took 30th in the 50 free and earned PBs in the 100m free (53.43), 50m back (28.64), 100m back (1:00.65), and 50m fly (26.36). The previous week he had gone best times in the 50m free (24.30), 200m free (2:04.55), 100m fly (57.36), and 200m IM (2:20.88) at Allegheny Mountain LSC Junior Olympics.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 20.51

100 free – 44.68

200 free – 1:43.15

100 fly – 48.83

100 back – 50.55

Shahan would have been an A finalist in the 50/100 free and 100 fly at 2020 Patriot League Championships, where Army West Point finished 2nd in the men’s standings. It took 50.27 to score in the 100 back (the Patriot League only holds A and B finals).

