Which NCAA Teams Have the Most Swimmers in the ISL?

Although there are some very notable NCAA alumni who are opting out of the 2020 International Swimming League season, there are still a considerable amount of former collegiate athletes who have chosen to participate.

California leads all NCAA schools with the most alumni participating in the league this with nine total. They are closely followed by Auburn and Southern Cal who each have eight total. While some schools like Stanford, Texas, Georgia, and even California had more alumni compete last year, these schools have had multiple notable alumni choose not to take part in Budapest.

One concept is the grouping between some alumni. For example, all of the Georgia alumni and seven of the eight Florida athletes will all represent Cali Condors this season. While alumni from most schools are sporadic with their representation, it’s interesting to see some former collegiate swimmers stick together and choose to represent the same teams, as the ISL team aspect can be similar to the NCAA team aspect.

Also, if you don’t live in one of the cities that have an ISL team and are trying to decide who to root for, you might have a collegiate allegiance that could guide your choice. For example, if you’re a Southern Cal fan, you can root for those athletes since most of them are representing multiple teams.

Note: this list is based on the last NCAA team each swimmer competed for. Swimmers who competed for one NCAA team and who train with the post-graduate group of another team are counted with the NCAA team they competed for.

Program Rankings – Most 2020 ISL signees

California: 9

Auburn: 8

Southern Cal: 8

Florida: 7

Georgia: 6

Indiana: 6

Texas A&M: 6

Tennessee: 6

Alabama: 5

Michigan: 5

NC State: 5

Texas: 5

Arizona: 4

Louisville: 3

Minnesota: 3

Ohio State: 2

South Carolina: 2

Stanford: 2

Arkansas: 1

Duke: 1

Grand Canyon: 1

Kentucky: 1

Missouri: 1

Penn State: 1

Queens (NC): 1

UCLA: 1

UMBC: 1

Virginia: 1

Wisconsin: 1

By Club

Alabama (5):

Kristian Gkolomeev (LA Current)

Robert Howard (DC Trident)

Christopher Reid (NY Breakers)

Anton McKee (Toronto Titans)

Zane Waddell (LA Current)

Arizona (4):

Kevin Cordes (Cali Condors)

Margo Geer (DC Trident)

Matt Grevers (Energy Standard)

Giles Smith (DC Trident)

Arkansas (1):

Anna Hopkin (London Roar)

Auburn (8):

Zach Apple (DC Trident)

Marcelo Chierighini (Aqua Centurions)

Claire Fisch (Toronto Titans)

Santiago Grassi (LA Current)

Zane Grothe (DC Trident)

Annie Lazor (London Roar)

Julie Meynen (Toronto Titans)

Aly Tetzloff (LA Current)

California (9):

Amy Bilquist (DC Trident)

Madison Kennedy (DC Trident)

Katie McLaughlin (LA Current)

Ryan Murphy (LA Current)

Jacob Pebley (DC Trident)

Josh Prenot (LA Current)

Andrew Seliskar (LA Current)

Tom Shields (LA Current)

Abbey Weitzeil (LA Current)

Duke (1):

Alyssa Marsh (LA Current)

Florida (7):

Marcin Cieslak (Cali Condors)

Caeleb Dressel (Cali Condors)

Sherridon Dressel (Cali Condors)

Kelly Fertel (Cali Condors)

Natalie Hinds (Cali Condors)

Jan Switkowski (NY Breakers)

Mark Szaranek (Cali Condors)

Georgia (6):

Gunnar Bentz (Cali Condors)

Veronica Burchill (Cali Condors)

Nic Fink (Cali Condors)

Hali Flickinger (Cali Condors)

Melanie Margalis (Cali Condors)

Olivia Smoliga (Cali Condors)

Grand Canyon (1):

Mark Nikolaev (DC Trident)

Indiana (6):

Bailey Andison (DC Trident)

Ian Finnerty (DC Trident)

Lilly King (Cali Condors)

Vini Lanza (London Roar)

Blake Pieroni (Toronto Titans)

Mohamed Samy (DC Trident)

Kentucky (1):

Ali Galyer (DC Trident)

Louisville (3):

Mallory Comerford (Cali Condors)

Kelsi Dahlia (Cali Condors)

Zach Harting (DC Trident)

Michigan (5):

Felix Auboeck (NY Breakers)

Ali DeLoof (LA Current)

Catie DeLoof (Tokyo Frog Kings)

Siobhan Haughey (Energy Standard)

Miranda Tucker (DC Trident)

Minnesota (3):

Lindsey Kozelsky (DC Trident)

Connor McHugh (DC Trident)

Kierra Smith (LA Current)

Missouri (1):

Michael Chadwick (Toronto Titans)

NC State (5):

Ky-Lee Perry (DC Trident)

Justin Ress (Cali Condors)

Makayla Sargent (LA Current)

Coleman Stewart (Cali Condors)

Andreas Vazaios (London Roar)

Ohio State (2):

Meg Bailey (NY Breakers)

Andrew Loy (DC Trident)

Penn State (1):

Shane Ryan (Toronto Titans)

Queens (NC) (1):

Marius Kusch (London Roar)

South Carolina (2):

Brandonn Almeida (NY Breakers)

Emma Barksdale (DC Trident)

Southern Cal (8):

Anika Apostalon (Toronto Titans)

Dylan Carter (LA Current)

Robert Glinta (Iron)

Louise Hansson (Toronto Titans)

Katinka Hosszu (Iron)

Vladimir Morozov (Tokyo Frog Kings)

Cristian Quintero (Tokyo Frog Kings)

Kendyl Stewart (LA Current)

Stanford (2):

Abraham DeVine (DC Trident)

Ella Eastin (LA Current)

Texas (5):

Townley Haas (Cali Condors)

Tate Jackson (Cali Condors)

Will Licon (LA Current)

Maxime Rooney (LA Current)

Remedy Rule (DC Trident)

Texas A&M (6):

Alia Atkinson (London Roar)

Lisa Bratton (Toronto Titans)

Bethany Galat (DC Trident)

Beryl Gastaldello (LA Current)

Breeja Larson (Energy Standard)

Sydney Pickrem (London Roar)

Tennessee (6):

Maddy Banic (Energy Standard)

Erika Brown (Cali Condors)

Tess Cieplucha (Toronto Titans)

Molly Hannis (Cali Condors)

Meghan Small (Cali Condors)

Kira Toussaint (London Roar)

UCLA (1):

Ting Wen Quah (DC Trident)

UMBC (1):

Emily Escobedo (NY Breakers)

Virginia (1):

Leah Smith (Tokyo Frog Kings)

Wisconsin (1):