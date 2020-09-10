Boston College Swimming & Diving Suspends Workouts after Coronavirus Outbreak

Boston College has suspended all team activities for its swimming and diving program after a few members of the team tested positive for coronavirus.

While the school did not confirm how many positive tests there were, the Boston Globe reports that 13 members of the team tested positive.

The team members who tested positive are currently in isolation, according to a BC spokesperson.

Boston College is not the first team that has suspended swimming & diving training amid positive tests. Previously, programs including Texas A&M and Louisville have reported positive tests.

Given the broader data emerging about outbreaks on college campuses, it’s likely that many other programs have had infections and positive tests, but have not reported those publicly or specifically. National data showing the towns and cities with the highest infection rates over the last 2 weeks show lists that are almost entirely made up of “college towns” where student-bodies returning to campus make up a significant portion of the town’s population.

Boston College welcomed students back to campus at the end of August, with students being required to take a coronavirus test and quarantine upon arrival until receiving their tests back. The school has also hired a police detail to shut down student parties. The school has altered-day or staggered schedules, and dining halls are providing meals to-go only to limit the number of people gathered in one place at any time.

Boston College has approximately 9,000 undergraduates. As of Thursday morning, in a press release, the school reported only 12 positive tests, including 10 undergraduates. If the Boston Globe’s reporting of 13 positive tests among the swimming & diving team is accurate, that would indicate a lag in the data.

Boston College competes in the ACC, which is one of the few conferences that will hold NCAA football games this fall. The football season kicks off on Saturday September 19th with a game against Duke.

The school has not yet released a 2020-2021 college swimming & diving schedule yet.

Last season, the Boston College men finished 12th out of 12 teams at the ACC Championships, including behind Miami, which only sponsors diving on the men’s side. The team’s only 4 individual points came from sophomore Sam Roche, who placed 21st in the 50 free. The BC women also finished 12th out of 12 teams, with no individual points.

There were positive signs for the team, however. The women’s team broke School Records in 15 out of 23 events where the school tracks them, while the men’s team broke School Records in 7 out of 23 events.