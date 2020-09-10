Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: How William & Mary Got Cut Even with an Endowment

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Jesse Moore and Matt Crispino, two of many William & Mary alumni who have gone through the swim program and come out to accomplish great things in the swimming realm. W&M has a history of producing talented coaches and swimmers for decades, yet the program is set to be cut at the end of the acedemic year. Jesse and Matt explain the importance of this program and why they were so quick to act on its behalf. With the help of alumni, they were able swiftly launch a website to raise funds in an attempt to save the program.

Visit the Save Tribe Swimming Website here.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!