Trials Qualifier Morgan Gore Makes Verbal Pledge to Auburn Class of 2026

Morgan Gore from Folsom, California has announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

“I am so thrilled to officially announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University!! There is no other place or team I would rather spend my college career with!! I am beyond grateful to my current & future coaches, family, and friends for all of their support and love☺️Can’t wait to be an Auburn Tiger!! War Eagle 💙🧡🦅”

Gore is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a junior at Vista Del Lago High School. She made our Way Too Early list of Recruits from the high school class of 2022 as “Best of the Rest” for butterfly.

Gore participated in high school swimming her freshman year but the season was canceled due to the pandemic last spring. At the 2019 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships she was runner-up in both the 200 IM (2:05.54) and the 100 fly (54.59). She then went on to compete at the California State Meet and placed 13th in the fly (55.86) and 25th in the IM (2:06.41). In December 2019, she earned PBs in the 200 IM and 200 fly at Winter Juniors West, finishing 3rd in the 200 fly. She also picked up a new PB in the 200m IM in time trials, going 2:23.35. At 2019 Summer Juniors, she swam the 100 fly (1:03.38) and 200 fly (2:13.64), finishing 13th in the latter with a 2020 Olympic Trials cut.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:57.91

100 fly – 54.59

200 IM – 2:04.63

200 back – 2:06.32

100 back – 58.96

100 free – 53.39

Gore will join the Tigers with Ainsley Jones, Carly Sebring, and Kyla Maloney. Her best 200 fly time would have scored for Auburn in the B final at 2020 SEC Championships. It took 53.77 to get a second swim in the 100 fly and 1:59.44 to make it back in the 200 IM. The Auburn women finished 5th, just 15 points ahead of Texas A&M.

