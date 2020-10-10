Winter Juniors Qualifier Dylan Gravley (2021) to Swim for Arizona State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Dylan Gravley from Las Vegas, Nevada has verbally committed to Arizona State University and will begin with the Sun Devils in the fall of 2021. Gravley will follow older brothers William Gravley (Johns Hopkins) and Brennan Gravley (Florida) into the NCAA.

“I’m going to be a Sun Devil! Thanks to Coach Bowman, Coach Hirka, and all the ASU staff for helping me through this tedious process. Looking forward to getting to work!”

Gravley is a senior at Palo Verde High School and a year-round swimmer at Sandpipers of Nevada. He specializes in distance free, IM, and breaststroke and has Winter Juniors cuts in the 1000y free, 1500m free, and 400m IM.

Gravley kicked off the year with a half-dozen personal-best performances at the 2020 Dynamo Eastern Classic. He won the 400 IM and finaled in the 200 free (17th), 400 free (4th), and 200 fly (6th). His PBs included the SCY 200 free (1:47.12), 500 free (4:36.46), 200 back (1:56.89), 200 IM (1:56.74), and 400 IM (3:59.35) and the LCM 1500 free (16:10.37). This summer, at a pair of SAND intrasquad contests, he improved his times in the LCM 100 free (59.36), 400 free (4:11.51 altitude-adjusted to 4:09.01), 800 free (8:39.09, 8:34.09 altitude), 100 breast (1:11.68), 200 breast (2:26.26, 2:25.76 altitude), 200 fly (2:09.53, 2:09.03 altitude), 200 IM (2:12.54, 2:12.04 altitude), and 400 IM (4:35.34, 4:32.84 altitude). In December 2019 he swam at King Marlin Pro-Am. He placed 4th in the 1000 and 6th in the 1650 and finaled in all his other events: 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. His 1000/1650 free and 100/200 breasts were PBs.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:52.01

1000 free – 9:24.95

500 free – 4:36.46

200 breast – 2:07.84

200 IM – 1:56.74

400 IM – 3:59.35

Gravley will join the already-stellar class of 2025 with Chris Harig, Christian Osterndorf, Emilio Perez, Essias Smith, Ethan Hansen, Jeremy Graunke, and Léon Marchand. His coach, Ron Aitken, said, “Dylan is a tremendous hard worker and I know he will continue that for ASU. It’s a pleasure to coach athletes like Dylan that continue to push themselves and their teammates to new levels during training sessions.”

