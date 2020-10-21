Swim CEO Series: NULO CEO Michael Landa On How Swimming Impacted His Success

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Nulo Pet Food CEO and founder Michael Landa, who has deep swimming roots. Landa has been swimming since he was 7 and recalls going 3rd on an 8-under relay, only to flip at the wall and pass the anchor leg of the opposing team. That got the attention his coach.

“Early on,” Landa explained, “I discovered an outlet for winning and feeling relevant. It felt good. And not only that, but I found an extended family in the swimming community – from my teammates and their ever-encouraging parents to the coaches I’ve had over the years.”

“I never felt like swimming was a chore,” he added. “I always loved it. It was a nice sanctuary away from home and school life where I could laugh with like-minded friends and where I had complete control over my destiny. The harder I worked and the more focused I remained, the more successful I was…and it always felt good to open new and bigger doors.”

Landa still swims under masters swimming coach and 5-time Olympic medalist Ian Crocker. Chlorine is in Landa’s veins, and he attributes much of his success in life to the swimming culture he soaked up.

“Swimming taught me so many life lessons that you simply can’t learn unless you live them.”

In this podcast Landa breakdowns what swimming taught him and how he has applied these lessons to Nulo, the #1 fastest-growing pet-specialy brand in the United States.

