2019 NCAA All-American Sinclair Larson Hit By Car, in Critical Condition

2019 University of Tennessee All-American Sinclair Larson was hit by a car while walking her dog, Jasper, near the UNC Chapel Hill Campus on Sunday evening and is in critical condition.
This is according to a GoFundMe page launched by her sister Olivia Larson to help cover medical bills for both Sinclair and Jasper. Less than 24 hours after the crash, the GoFundMe has already raised almost $15,000, well over its goal of $10,000.
Sinclair Larson swam as a freshman at the University of Tennessee in the 2018-2019 season before leaving the program for personal reasons. A native of Charlotte who grew up training with SwimMAC Carolina, Larson transferred to North Carolina, where she was not a member of the varsity swim team.
In her freshman season at Tennessee, she finished 15th at the NCAA Championship meet in the 400 IM to earn a CSCAA Honorable Mention All-America honor. After only 1 season, she ranks 5th in the 500 free, 3rd in the 200 back, and 6th in the 400 IM in program history.
According to her family, Larson was crossing the street on a marked crosswalk, with flashing lights, at 7:30 PM when she was struck by the car.
She is currently at the UNC medical center in the trauma ward with “fractures in her head and face, stitches across her forehead, broken ribs” and other injuries.
Jasper, an Australian shepherd, was picked up by someone who lived in a house near where the collision took place and immediately took him to an emergency vet in the area with a hole in his lung and blood in his abdomen. After an initial $1,100 bill was paid by the family, there is at least another $3,000 in medical bills outstanding – with more to come if he needs surgery.
From the GoFundMe:
At 7:30pm on November 8, 2020 Sinclair was walking her dog, Jasper, near UNC Chapel Hill campus and they were hit by a car while crossing the street on a marked crosswalk, with flashing lights. It seems unfair that after the tough year that she has had, Sinclair now has to add recovering from this accident to her list.
Sinclair is one of the toughest people I know and she has endured too much in her 20 years. Every day, she works to better herself and move forward in a year that has been particularly challenging. After a stay at an inpatient facility at the start of 2020, Sinclair found her soulmate – or so we, her family, like to joke – and things started to look up.
A family friend was fostering a not-yet-one-year-old Australian Shepard and after one visit Sinclair knew that Jasper was meant to be her dog. They have been inseparable since he came home with her. He has pulled her through some dark days, so much so that he’s accidentally trained to come to her side when she’s upset.
Sinclair is currently at UNC medical center in trauma. When the staff walked me back, I didn’t even recognize her. She has fractures in her head and face, stitches across her forehead, broken ribs, and the list goes on. Despite her own pain and confusion last night, all she could do was worry about Jasper.
Someone in the house near where they were hit, swooped Jasper up and rushed him off. The vet said he had minutes to live. He is currently at an emergency vet in Chapel Hill, fighting to heal a hole in his lung and blood in his abdomen. We paid an initial $1100 to get him in at the vet, but there is at least another $3000 in medical costs to cover- that is if he doesn’t need surgery. If they decide he needs surgery in the next few days, we can’t imagine how high the bill will be. Jim told the vet to do whatever it takes to save Jasper and he meant it – I can’t imagine Sinclair without Jasper at her side.
As of this morning, Sinclair is awake and was able to briefly sit up. She has a long road to go, but I know she can do it. We will hold her while she heals and we ask that you hold her, and Jasper too, in your thoughts and prayers
We know this: they will need each other.
We are attempting to cover the vet bills, hotel costs for Jim and I to stay near Sinclair, and the ensuing medical bills that we will be asked to pay for Sinclair. We understand this year has been tough on everyone, so if you are unable to help with the bills, please consider sharing this so God can get it in the hands of someone who may be able to help.
Thank you,
The Larson Family
Ouch. Getting hit by a car is never fun. I hope she recovers quickly and bounces back stronger than ever!
Your minds in the right place but the way you phrased this comment was super insensitive.
I think you guys are just taking the comment a little too seriously. A lot of people use humor to get through difficult events
I’m not sure it was meant as humor–just a tin-ear remark. But, yes, we all hope that Ms. Larson recovers completely–and we hold the same wish for her dog.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family Sinclair…wishing you and Jasper a speedy recovery 🙏🏻
How😑do😑you😑hit😑someone😑that😑has😑flashing😑lights😑especially😑when😑you😑have😑a😑red😑light😑