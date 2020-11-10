2019 NCAA All-American Sinclair Larson Hit By Car, in Critical Condition

2019 University of Tennessee All-American Sinclair Larson was hit by a car while walking her dog, Jasper, near the UNC Chapel Hill Campus on Sunday evening and is in critical condition.

This is according to a GoFundMe page launched by her sister Olivia Larson to help cover medical bills for both Sinclair and Jasper. Less than 24 hours after the crash, the GoFundMe has already raised almost $15,000, well over its goal of $10,000.

Sinclair Larson swam as a freshman at the University of Tennessee in the 2018-2019 season before leaving the program for personal reasons. A native of Charlotte who grew up training with SwimMAC Carolina, Larson transferred to North Carolina, where she was not a member of the varsity swim team.

In her freshman season at Tennessee, she finished 15th at the NCAA Championship meet in the 400 IM to earn a CSCAA Honorable Mention All-America honor. After only 1 season, she ranks 5th in the 500 free, 3rd in the 200 back, and 6th in the 400 IM in program history.

According to her family, Larson was crossing the street on a marked crosswalk, with flashing lights, at 7:30 PM when she was struck by the car.

She is currently at the UNC medical center in the trauma ward with “fractures in her head and face, stitches across her forehead, broken ribs” and other injuries.

Jasper, an Australian shepherd, was picked up by someone who lived in a house near where the collision took place and immediately took him to an emergency vet in the area with a hole in his lung and blood in his abdomen. After an initial $1,100 bill was paid by the family, there is at least another $3,000 in medical bills outstanding – with more to come if he needs surgery.

From the GoFundMe: