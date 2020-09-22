SMU Receives Verbal from Louisiana HS Divison 4 Champion Pierce Thionville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pierce Thionville of Harahan, LA has verbally committed to swim at Southern Methodist University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Thionville is a year-round swimmer at Nu Wave Swim Club and he is entering his final year at Isidore Newman School.

I’m grateful to announce my verbal commitment to SMU to continue my academic and athletic career. I’d like to thank my coaches, friends, and family for helping me get to where I am. I’m excited for this next chapter in my life. Pony up!

Thionville won 4 gold medals at the 2019 Louisiana HS 4A State Championships in November. He won his first medal with the help of his Isidore Newman teammates on the 200 medley relay. Christian Johnson led off the relay with backstroke, followed by Ross Jacobson on breast, James Nguyen on fly, and Thionville on free (21.56).

He earned his first individual title in the 500 free. He dominated the race in a time of 4:35.21, touching 16.75 seconds ahead of Johnson. Jacobson followed closely behind, giving Isidore Newman the top three spots in the race. Similarly, Thionville won the 100 back, ahead of teammates Johnson and Nguyen. He powered to the wall in a time of 51.09.

Thionville, Nguyen, Jacobson, and Johnson closed out the meet with a gold medal in the 400 free. Thionville led off the relay (47.45), while his teammates finished the race with a 27.26-second victory.

Thionville has also won 2 gold medals his freshman year and 2 more during his sophomore year.

Top SCY Times:

50 back – 24.18

100 back – 50.63

200 back – 1:50.64

500 free – 4:32.14

The Mustangs will add Thionville to their roster in the fall of 2021. He will have a chance to score points for SMU at the American Athletic Conference Championships. He would have earned a spot in the B-final of the 100 free and the 100 and 200 back at the conference meet.

SMU has a strong recruiting year for the class of 2025. They have already secured verbals from Angus Corbeau, Cotton Fields, Sawyer Inglis, Russell Exum, Max Zuanich, and Joe Rusnock.

