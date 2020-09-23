USA Swimming Provides Incentive for Teams Completing SafeSport Training

2020 has been a crucial year for the Safe Sport program. According to USA Swimming, “in what may be a silver lining of the last few months, the USA Swimming Safe Sport team helped facilitate more coach, athlete, and parent virtual trainings in support of the Safe Sport Club Recognition Program in the first half of 2020 than in any other calendar year.”

This statement is reflected in the fact that as of August 31, 2020, 544 clubs have earned Safe Sport Recognition, while 562 clubs have initiated the SSRP process. These numbers account for almost 37% of USA Swimming member clubs.

Furthermore, 89% of the individuals trained in 2020 have been trained since April. This number is double the number of people the Safe Sport team has trained in any full year in the past as coaches have taken advantage of the slowdown in training for continuing development.

To continue this trend, USA Swimming has come up with incentives, including making Safe Sport-recognized clubs eligible for COVID-19 relief grants.

Additionally, starting July 2, 2020, all club teams that have been recognized as Safe Sport Clubs – including those teams that were recognized prior to July 2 and maintained their status as a Safe Sport Club through July 2 – will be entered in a raffle every month for the opportunity to win a visit from a National Team member or alum. The clubs that do not win will be allowed to stay in the drawing until the raffle ends on December 31, 2020.

