Angus Corbeau Continues Family D1 Swim Tradition; Verbally Commits to SMU

Angus Corbeau of Portland, Oregon has announced his verbal commitment to the Southern Methodist University class of 2025. He will become the fourth member of his family to join a Division I swimming and diving team. His mother and father swam at UCLA and Cal, respectively, and his older brother, Caspar, just wrapped up his first year on the Texas men’s swimming and diving team. Corbeau is a dual citizen with the United States and Netherlands.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and athletic career at SMU for the class of 2025. I wouldn’t be the swimmer or person I am today without the influence and support of my family, friends, and coaches. Catch me on the Hilltop. #Ponyup”

Corbeau is a rising junior at Sunset High School in Beaverton where he is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He swims year-round for Tualatin Hills Swim Club and specializes mainly in breaststroke and IM. At 2019 Winter Juniors West, he competed in the 100/200 breast and 400 IM. He also time-trialed the 200 IM and earned PBs in both breaststrokes and the 200 IM. The previous weekend, at the Tualatin Hills Holiday Classic, he had gone best times in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 57.47

200 breast – 2:03.95

200 IM – 1:52.17

400 IM – 3:56.47

100 fly – 50.90

200 fly – 2:00.11

100 free – 47.53

200 free – 1:47.24

Corbeau will join a strong breaststroke squad when he suits up for SMU in the fall of 2021. Last year, the top five 100-breaststrokers (100/200 conference champion, junior Caleb Rhodenbaugh, sophomore Connor Dalbo, senior Reid Anderson, freshman AJ Mainord, and sophomore Brayden Rudd) all notched sub-55s during the season. And all but Mainord went under 1:58 in the 200. In addition, SMU had ten 200 IMers break 1:52, and seven went 4:02 or better in the 400.

Corbeau’s best times would already score for the Mustangs at American Athletic Conference Championships in the A final of the 400 IM and the B finals of the 100/200 breast and 200 IM.

