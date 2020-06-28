Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #136

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm-up
#GreatWhite
    600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
    400 @ 9:00 EN1 Kick Choice
    600 @ 9:00 EN1 Paddle Scull/Swim Fly/Back/Breast/Free
#HammerHead
    600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
    400 @ 9:00 EN1 Kick Choice
    600 @ 9:00 EN1 Paddle Scull/Swim Fly/Back/Breast/Free
#Mako
    500 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
    300 @ 9:00 EN1 Kick Choice
    500 @ 9:00 EN1 Paddle Scull/Swim Fly/Back/Breast/Free

Main
#GreatWhite
    10 x 50 @ :50 EN1 Free [<= :40]
    1:00
    5 x 100 @ 1:35 EN1 Free [<= 1:25]
    1:00
    500 @ 6:40 EN2 Free
    1:00
    5 x 100 @ 1:40 EN2 Free [<= 1:20]
    1:00
    10 x 50 @ :45 EN2 Free [<= :35]
#HammerHead
    10 x 50 @ :55 EN1 Free [<= :45]
    :30
    5 x 100 @ 1:40 EN1 Free [<= 1:30]
    :30
    500 @ 7:15 EN2 Free
    :30
    5 x 100 @ 1:45 EN2 Free [<= 1:25]
    :30
    10 x 50 @ :50 EN2 Free [< :45]
#Mako
    8 x 50 @ 1:00 EN1 Free [<= :50]
    1:00
    4 x 100 @ 1:45 EN1 Free [<= 1:35]
    1:00
    400 @ 6:40 EN2 Free
    1:00
    4 x 100 @ 1:50 EN2 Free [<= 1:30]
    1:00
    8 x 50 @ :55 EN2 Free [< :50]

Need for Speed
    20 X 25 @ :40 SP1 Choice

Cool-Down
    200 @ 4:00 REC Choice
    

Herb Brill
Head Age Group Coach, Searcy Shark-ATAC Swim Team

