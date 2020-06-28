Daily Swim Coach Workout #136

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm-up
#GreatWhite
600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
400 @ 9:00 EN1 Kick Choice
600 @ 9:00 EN1 Paddle Scull/Swim Fly/Back/Breast/Free
#HammerHead
600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
400 @ 9:00 EN1 Kick Choice
600 @ 9:00 EN1 Paddle Scull/Swim Fly/Back/Breast/Free
#Mako
500 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke
300 @ 9:00 EN1 Kick Choice
500 @ 9:00 EN1 Paddle Scull/Swim Fly/Back/Breast/Free
Main
#GreatWhite
10 x 50 @ :50 EN1 Free [<= :40]
1:00
5 x 100 @ 1:35 EN1 Free [<= 1:25]
1:00
500 @ 6:40 EN2 Free
1:00
5 x 100 @ 1:40 EN2 Free [<= 1:20]
1:00
10 x 50 @ :45 EN2 Free [<= :35]
#HammerHead
10 x 50 @ :55 EN1 Free [<= :45]
:30
5 x 100 @ 1:40 EN1 Free [<= 1:30]
:30
500 @ 7:15 EN2 Free
:30
5 x 100 @ 1:45 EN2 Free [<= 1:25]
:30
10 x 50 @ :50 EN2 Free [< :45]
#Mako
8 x 50 @ 1:00 EN1 Free [<= :50]
1:00
4 x 100 @ 1:45 EN1 Free [<= 1:35]
1:00
400 @ 6:40 EN2 Free
1:00
4 x 100 @ 1:50 EN2 Free [<= 1:30]
1:00
8 x 50 @ :55 EN2 Free [< :50]
Need for Speed
20 X 25 @ :40 SP1 Choice
Cool-Down
200 @ 4:00 REC Choice
Herb Brill
Head Age Group Coach, Searcy Shark-ATAC Swim Team
