Daily Swim Coach Workout #136

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-up

#GreatWhite

600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke

400 @ 9:00 EN1 Kick Choice

600 @ 9:00 EN1 Paddle Scull/Swim Fly/Back/Breast/Free

#HammerHead

600 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke

400 @ 9:00 EN1 Kick Choice

600 @ 9:00 EN1 Paddle Scull/Swim Fly/Back/Breast/Free

#Mako

500 @ 9:00 REC 50 Free/25 Stroke

300 @ 9:00 EN1 Kick Choice

500 @ 9:00 EN1 Paddle Scull/Swim Fly/Back/Breast/Free

Main

#GreatWhite

10 x 50 @ :50 EN1 Free [<= :40]

1:00

5 x 100 @ 1:35 EN1 Free [<= 1:25]

1:00

500 @ 6:40 EN2 Free

1:00

5 x 100 @ 1:40 EN2 Free [<= 1:20]

1:00

10 x 50 @ :45 EN2 Free [<= :35]

#HammerHead

10 x 50 @ :55 EN1 Free [<= :45]

:30

5 x 100 @ 1:40 EN1 Free [<= 1:30]

:30

500 @ 7:15 EN2 Free

:30

5 x 100 @ 1:45 EN2 Free [<= 1:25]

:30

10 x 50 @ :50 EN2 Free [< :45]

#Mako

8 x 50 @ 1:00 EN1 Free [<= :50]

1:00

4 x 100 @ 1:45 EN1 Free [<= 1:35]

1:00

400 @ 6:40 EN2 Free

1:00

4 x 100 @ 1:50 EN2 Free [<= 1:30]

1:00

8 x 50 @ :55 EN2 Free [< :50]

Need for Speed

20 X 25 @ :40 SP1 Choice

Cool-Down

200 @ 4:00 REC Choice

