Washington St. Asst Coach Bex Freebairn Can No Longer Work in US after Change in Visa Rules

Washington State assistant swim coach Bex Freebairn announced on Twitter she will be leaving her post with the team. The move wasn’t by choice, however, as Freebairn is originally from New Zealand, and her work visa will be expiring in the next few weeks.
Due to the worldwide travel restrictions and significantly slowed visa processing caused by COVID-19, as well as changes in worker visa policy from the U.S. government, Freebairn says that she was unable to get her work visa renewed, and therefore won’t be allowed to legally work in the U.S.
Freebairn posted a lengthy message announcing the news on Twitter:
Freebairn concludes her message by saying “I’ll be back”, seemingly indicating she plans to get her visa renewed as soon as she’s able to so she can return to work here in the United States.
Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily suspended issuing new work visas to foreign workers. The new order will be in place at least until the end of the year and includes a variety of jobs, including those who enter the country under the H-1B visa for skilled workers, like coaches. Officials have estimated that this will keep as many as 525000 foreign workers out of the country between now and the end of the year.
Freebairn started with Washington State head coach Matt Leach back when he was the head coach at Indiana State, and remained on Leach’s staff when he took the job at Washington State. During the 2 seasons with the new coaching staff at Washington State, the Cougars have improved significantly. They had the program’s first NCAA qualifier in a decade, and have virtually rewritten their all-time top 10 in nearly every event. Additionally, and arguably most importantly, Washington State has ramped up their recruiting under Leach’s leadership, bringing in large recruiting classes for a program that had a very small roster just a few years ago.
She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Canterbury in New Zealand.
Sad news, but unfortunately the sign of times we’re living in right now. Bex seemed to be well liked and respected by her athletes and I hope she gets the opportunity to return soon.
it’s a miracle this country held up for 3.5 years without collapsing under this “leadership”, but every miracle comes to an end.
It’s not like Sloppy Joe Biden would or could do any better…
Joe makes great deals with the Ukraine though 🙂
Many countries have a visa requirement for foreign workers and they also impose quota/limits and need based requirements on how many workers are allowed. This isn’t something #45 made up and he does take a strong stance on giving preference to citizens.
It’s unfortunate and shutting down large portions of the economy during Covid-19 had a far ranging impact. We have around 19.5 million workers in the US still claiming unemployment and last week new claims came in at 1.48 million . According to DHS we have around 600,000 H-1Bs and company’s like Facebook prefer H1Bs which make it hard for US graduates to obtain employment. Prior to Covid-19 unemployment was so low in the tech sector that it didn’t matter, but with the current unemployment rate now tough decisions are being made.