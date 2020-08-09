Colorado HS 5A Runner-up Sawyer Inglis Gives Verbal Nod to SMU for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Denver, Colorado’s Sawyer Inglis has announced his verbal commitment to Southern Methodist University for the 2021-22 school year and beyond.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at SMU as a part of the class of 2025. I would like to thank my family, my friends and my coaches Who have helped me through this process. #ponyup”

Inglis is a member of the class of 2021 at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora. He contributed to the Raiders’ runner-up finish in the team standings at the 2019 Colorado High School 5A State Championships in his sophomore season with a 2nd in the 200 free (1:41.74), a 6th in the 500 free (4:41.39), and stints on the 3rd-place 200 free relay (21.31 anchor) and 2nd-place 400 free relay (46.63 split). As swimming & diving is a spring sport for boys in Colorado, his junior season was canceled.

In club swimming, Inglis is a Futures qualifier in the 50/100/200/500 free and 200 back. He had a strong showing at Mt. Hood Sectionals last summer, finaling in the 100/200/400 free and 400 IM and coming away with lifetime bests in the 50m free (24.84), 100m free (53.75), 200m free (1:57.14), and 400m free (4:12.33).

Most recently, he won the 500 free and was runner-up in the 200 free and 200 back at Colorado Swimming’s Pioneer Open last December. He earned PBs in the 50 free and 200 back.

SCY times:

500 free – 4:35.05

200 free – 1:41.72 1:40.52 (altitude adjusted)

100 free – 47.47

50 free – 21.97

400 IM – 4:06.70

200 IM – 1:56.03 1:54.83 (altitude adjusted)

200 back – 1:51.41 1:50.21 (altitude adjusted)

Inglis will suit up for the Mustangs with fellow class of 2025 verbal commit Angus Corbeau. SMU finished 3rd in the men’s meet at 2020 AAC Championships. Inglis’ best times would have scored in the B finals of the 500 free and 200 back. He will have the opportunity to train in a mid-distance group led by Colin Feehery (1:37.24), Wyatt Cronk (1:37.92/4:27.39), Petar Bozhilov (1:39.67/4:25.05), Ryan Aroesty (1:40.86), Kolos Nagy (1:43.50/4:33.29), and Joe Carson (1:42.38/4:33.79).

