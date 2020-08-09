Sipowski, Hurst Swim Best Times on Last Day of Flood Aquatics Intrasquad

2020 FLOOD AQUATICS TIME TRIAL

Monday, August 3rd – Friday, August 8th

King’s Academy Aquatic Center

Short Course Yards (SCY) format

Unsanctioned by USA Swimming

Flood Aquatics hosted the sixth and final day of their intrasquad yesterday, August 8th. They just completed their week-long intrasquad, swum as a prelims, semifinals, finals style meet.

While the meet is being filmed and electronically timed, Flood Aquatics has elected to not have officials on deck. While this helps to allow proper social distancing, it also means that the meet is unsanctioned by USA Swimming, making all times unofficial.

The 6th day of the Flood Aquatics intrasquad was made up of a mixture of the remaining finals events, and duals, where swimmers could elect to face off against each other.

In one such dual, the 200 IM, Joshua Zuchowski (16) swam to a near personal best. He was just a few hundredths shy of his best time as he touched the wall in 1:47.75. Zuchowski is currently ranked as the 37th best all-time performer in the men’s 15-16 age group for the event.

Joining Zuchowski in the dual was Bora Hurst (17). Hurst broke the 2:00 barrier in the event for the first time to finish at 1:59.51.

Later in the night, Noah Sipowksi competed in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. In the 100 he was able to shave .35 off of his best to finish at 57.4, while in the 200 he had a nearly 4-second drop to touch in 2:05.56.

Other Notable Swims